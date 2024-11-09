Premiere Date Revealed for Season Two of “Star Wars: Andor”

The show will return roughly two and a half years after its first season concluded.

We finally have a date for when Star Wars fans can enjoy the continuing adventures of Cassian Andor on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Just revealed at D23 Brazil Andor , will begin streaming on April 22nd, 2025.

No additional details were revealed for the second season of Andor, aside from the graphic showcased above.

, aside from the graphic showcased above. Fans in the audience were however treated to an appearance from the loveable B2EMO droid.

The panel also offered attendees an exclusive look at a scene and new trailer for the other forthcoming Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew – which premieres next month.

Audiences at #D23Brasil saw a scene and new trailer for Skeleton Crew. pic.twitter.com/ZBzv6nCTqE — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 9, 2024

The first season of Andor takes place over the course of a year, but season two is expected to take place over four years, leading right up to the events of Rogue One .

As the show builds up to the events of Rogue One, actor Ben Mendelsohn will reportedly appear in the series

Footage from the second season was shown at Star Wars Celebration, implying Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) will be playing a bigger role in the series, as well as the introduction of new characters.

According to series star Diego Luna, filming on the series wrapped this past February

More from D23 Brazil:

