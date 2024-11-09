Premiere Date Revealed for Season Two of “Star Wars: Andor”

The show will return roughly two and a half years after its first season concluded.
We finally have a date for when Star Wars fans can enjoy the continuing adventures of Cassian Andor on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • Just revealed at D23 Brazil, the second season of the critically-praised Star Wars series, Andor, will begin streaming on April 22nd, 2025.
  • No additional details were revealed for the second season of Andor, aside from the graphic showcased above.
  • Fans in the audience were however treated to an appearance from the loveable B2EMO droid.

  • The panel also offered attendees an exclusive look at a scene and new trailer for the other forthcoming Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew – which premieres next month.

  • The first season of Andor takes place over the course of a year, but season two is expected to take place over four years, leading right up to the events of Rogue One.
  • As the show builds up to the events of Rogue One, actor Ben Mendelsohn will reportedly appear in the series, reprising his role as the villainous Imperial Director Orson Krennic.
  • Footage from the second season was shown at Star Wars Celebration, implying Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) will be playing a bigger role in the series, as well as the introduction of new characters.
  • According to series star Diego Luna, filming on the series wrapped this past February.

