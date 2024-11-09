New Concept Art Revealed for the Pirates of the Caribbean Lounge Coming to Magic Kingdom

The lounge was first announced at last year's Destination D23 event.
New concept art has been released for the upcoming Pirates Lounge at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • At today’s D23 Brazil, new concept art was shared for the upcoming Pirates Lounge.
  • First announced last year at Destination D23, the new space is rumored to be replacing the long closed Pirates League.

  • Construction walls are now in place around the space to soon bring the new watering hole to Adventureland.
  • The new concept art shows a variety of seating, including booths and tables, candle-lit lanterns, and portraits of esteemed pirates of yesteryear.
  • The new Pirates of the Caribbean lounge is set to open for guests next year.

