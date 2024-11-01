Photos: Pirates Merch Makes Its Way Back To Attraction Exit at Magic Kingdom

Those keeping track of ongoing projects at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom have had their eyes set on Adventureland recently, as the merchandise location at the exit of Pirates of the Caribbean has been bouncing between its normal location, to across the main thoroughfare into a temporary location in the Tortuga Tavern, called Tortuga Treasures.

Now, the location has largely moved back to the exit of the attraction, offering merchandise where it once was before being moved as work on a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge that has been announced is speculated to be going.

With this news comes, the Tortuga Tavern location has returned, and the store shelves have been replaced by seating areas that were, of course, removed for the temporary merchandise location. The decision makes sense since this quick-service dining location is a great alternative option during peak holiday seasons at the park, which we are quickly approaching.

First announced several years ago, the recent D23: Ultimate Disney Fan Event confirmed that a new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge would be opening next year.