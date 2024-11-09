Test Footage Has Been Released for the Upcoming “Cars” Attraction at the Magic Kingdom

The first test footage has been released for the upcoming Cars attraction heading to the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- As a part of today’s Disney Experiences Panel at D23 Brazil, footage was shared testing the off-road track experience for the upcoming Cars attraction at Walt Disney World.
- In the video, the Imagineering team is seen riding dune buggies around an off-roading track that features hills and sharp turns.
- During the attraction’s announcement at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Josh D’Amaro showcased the first Cars attraction to go “off the beaten path,” leaving Radiator Springs and journeying into the great frontier.
- It was later revealed that the new area will be replacing the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island.
- Construction is set to begin next year on the new attraction.
