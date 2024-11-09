Test Footage Has Been Released for the Upcoming “Cars” Attraction at the Magic Kingdom

The new footage was unveiled at today's D23 Brazil Parks Panel.
by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

The first test footage has been released for the upcoming Cars attraction heading to the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • As a part of today’s Disney Experiences Panel at D23 Brazil, footage was shared testing the off-road track experience for the upcoming Cars attraction at Walt Disney World.
  • In the video, the Imagineering team is seen riding dune buggies around an off-roading track that features hills and sharp turns.

  • During the attraction’s announcement at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Josh D’Amaro showcased the first Cars attraction to go “off the beaten path,” leaving Radiator Springs and journeying into the great frontier.
  • It was later revealed that the new area will be replacing the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island.
  • Construction is set to begin next year on the new attraction.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight