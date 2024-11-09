Test Footage Has Been Released for the Upcoming “Cars” Attraction at the Magic Kingdom

The new footage was unveiled at today's D23 Brazil Parks Panel.

The first test footage has been released for the upcoming Cars attraction heading to the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

As a part of today’s Disney Experiences Panel at D23 Brazil Cars attraction at Walt Disney World

In the video, the Imagineering team is seen riding dune buggies around an off-roading track that features hills and sharp turns.

Footage of a text experience for one of the new Cars experiences coming to Magic Kingdom #D23Brasil pic.twitter.com/Z7Zo0Gb8Pi — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 9, 2024

During the attraction's announcement, it was revealed that the new Cars attraction will go "off the beaten path," leaving Radiator Springs and journeying into the great frontier.

It was later revealed the attraction will replace Tom Sawyer Island.

Construction is set to begin next year on the new attraction.

