“Rogue One” Actor Ben Mendelsohn Reportedly Returning as Director Krennic for “Star Wars: Andor” Season 2

Oh… it’s beautiful. Star Wars fans who are counting down the days to the second season of Andor on Disney+ now have another reason to be extremely excited for the return of the live-action series next year. According to an exclusive story in The Playlist, actor Ben Mendelsohn will be reprising his role as the villainous Imperial Director Orson Krennic from 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

What’s happening:

Acclaimed actor Ben Mendelsohn will reportedly be making his live-action return to the character of Director Orson Krennic from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in the second and final season of Star Wars: Andor on Disney+ next year.

in the second and final season of on Disney+ next year. Krennic also popped up in the second season of the Disney+ animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch , once again voiced by Ben Mendelsohn. The character is also extensively featured in the novel Star Wars: Catalyst by James Luceno, which serves as a prologue to Rogue One . It has been said by showrunner Tony Gilroy that Andor season 2 will lead directly into the events of Rogue One .

, once again voiced by Ben Mendelsohn. The character is also extensively featured in the novel by James Luceno, which serves as a prologue to . It has been said by showrunner Tony Gilroy that season 2 will lead directly into the events of . Mendelsohn is also known for his roles in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, and as Talos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe projects Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Secret Invasion.



What they’re saying:

The Playlist: “Already revealed as one of the directors of season two—along with Ariel Kleiman and Janus Metz—while Ruizpalacios was paranoid about saying anything about ‘Andor’ given how secretive Lucasfilm is, he did seem to slip up on some details inadvertently. He said directing episodes of the series was a treat, especially directing heavyweight actors like, ‘Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, and Ben Mendelsohn,’ presumably not realizing he was revealing something of a spoiler.”

The second season of Star Wars: Andor is set to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2025.