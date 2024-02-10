“Andor” Star Shares Filming Has Wrapped On New Season of Star Wars Series

Star of Star Wars: Andor, Diego Luna, has taken to social media to announce that filming on the second season of the series has wrapped.

, has taken to Instagram to share that filming of the second season has wrapped on the Luna captioned a photo, “Today is the last day of filming Andor. I could not be more thankful to the entire crew for this amazing experience and the years of hard work. More than 700 people have worked on this production, and it is impossible to say goodbye and thank you to everyone individually, which is why I write here. THANK YOU for the love and the wonderful experience. See you soon.”

The first season of Andor was, to some, a surprise hit. Taking place before the events of Rogue One , Andor explored a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Footage from the second season was shown at Star Wars Celebration, implying Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) will be playing a bigger role in the series, as well as the introduction of new characters.

