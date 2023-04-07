Second Season of “Andor” Currently In Production, Set For August 2024 Debut

Creator Tony Gilroy has announced that a second season of the hit Star Wars series, Andor, is currently in production and on track for an August 2024 premiere date on Disney+.

As part of the Star Wars Celebration taking place in London, Lucasfilm has revealed that a second season of the hit Star Wars series, Andor , will be coming to Disney+ in August of 2024.

series, , will be coming to Disney+ in August of 2024. During the announcement, it was revealed that production on the second season has already begun, starting in November of 2022, and hoping to be complete by August of 2023.

The first season of Andor was, to some, a surprising hit. Taking place before the events of Rogue One, Andor explored a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

The first season takes place over the course of a year, but season two is expected to take place over four years, leading right up to the events of Rogue One.

Andor creator Tony GIlroy was on scene at Star Wars Celebration Europe, explaining that the team is working as quickly as possible to get season 2 done, saying ""If you know your ending, it really helps. We know exactly where we're going. You know what you have to deliver emotionally and what the story has to do. It's a decision borne of survival, but it's good for us creatively."

Footage from the second season was also shown, implying Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) will be playing a bigger role in the series, as well as the introduction of new characters.

You can catch the first season of Andor, streaming now on Disney+.