“Andor” Takes Center Stage on “Empire” Magazine’s Cover

The Disney+ series will return next year for its second and final season.

It’s not just the galactic empire looking towards Andor, as Empire magazine has released new photos ahead of the series’ second season premiere.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Andor is returning to Disney+

is returning to Empire magazine has given Diego Luna the cover, alongside other cast members, as the issue promises a look ahead at the final season.

Creator Tony Gilroy will also be within the pages of the issue, chatting about what fans can expect and how this prequel series will come to an end.

Alongside the Andor cover story will be looks at upcoming films from Marvel

cover story will be looks at upcoming films from The January issue on Empire hits newsstands on November 21st. You can pre-order here

Andor’s second and final season debuts April 23rd on Disney+.

More Disney+ News: