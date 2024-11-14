“Andor” Takes Center Stage on “Empire” Magazine’s Cover

It’s not just the galactic empire looking towards Andor, as Empire magazine has released new photos ahead of the series’ second season premiere.
What’s Happening:
- Creator Tony Gilroy will also be within the pages of the issue, chatting about what fans can expect and how this prequel series will come to an end.
- Alongside the Andor cover story will be looks at upcoming films from Marvel, 20th Century, and Disney.
- The January issue on Empire hits newsstands on November 21st. You can pre-order here.
- Andor’s second and final season debuts April 23rd on Disney+.
