Disney+ Reveals Content Subscribers Can Look Forward to in 2025

Titles include FX’s “Alien: Earth”, FX’s “The Bear” Season 4, “Andor” Season 2, among others.

Disney+ celebrates its fifth anniversary by sharing a preview of its 2025 content lineup.

What’s Happening:

In honor of its fifth anniversary, Disney+ revealed an exciting preview of its upcoming offerings, showcasing series from Marvel Star Wars Hulu FX

This special look included exclusive footage from both new and returning original series available on Disney+ and Hulu, accessible to Bundle subscribers through the Disney+ app.

The two-minute video showcases a selection of popular returning series, providing sneak peeks into Cassian's upcoming storyline in Lucasfilm's Andor Season 2, the dynamics at Carmy's restaurant in FX's The Bear Season 4, and June's final arc in Season 6 of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale .

Viewers will also get an exclusive look at FX's Alien: Earth , the new Hulu series Chad Powers starring Glen Powell, and Ellen Pompeo's limited series Good American Family , which centers on Natalia Grace.

, the new Hulu series starring Glen Powell, and Ellen Pompeo's limited series , which centers on Natalia Grace. Additionally, the video offers new insights into Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, set to debut on March 4, 2025, along with a preview of Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The Full List Includes:

FX’s Alien: Earth *

* FX’s The Bear (Season 4)*

(Season 4)* Andor (Season 2) (streaming April 22, 2025)

(Season 2) (streaming April 22, 2025) Chad Powers *

* Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again (streaming March 4, 2025)

(streaming March 4, 2025) Good American Family *

* Goosebumps : The Vanishing (streaming January 10, 2025 on Disney+ and Hulu)

(streaming January 10, 2025 on Disney+ and Hulu) Marvel Television’s Ironheart (streaming June 24, 2025)

(streaming June 24, 2025) Paradise *

* Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2)

(Season 2) Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (streaming December 3, 2024)

(streaming December 3, 2024) The Handmaid's Tale (Season 6)*

(Season 6)* *Streaming on Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle Subscribers in the U.S.

