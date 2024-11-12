Limited Time Ticket Offer to the Disneyland Resort for Disney+ Subscribers

Disney+ subscribers can take advantage of a special discounted holiday ticket offer for the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ subscribers can take advantage of a special limited time discounted holiday ticket deal for Disneyland Resort.
Ticket Deal:
- 3-Day Ticket with Admission to 1-Park Per Day is $330 for ages 3 and up.
- Tickets are valid from November 18 through December 27, 2024.
- This ticket is valid for 13 days from its first use or until December 27, 2024, whichever comes first.
Details:
- This offer is available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers residing in the United States. Subscribers must purchase the theme park tickets, which can be used by themselves and their household members.
- A valid Disney+ subscription is necessary to qualify. Additionally, US residents must be at least 18 years old to subscribe to Disney+.
- Ensure that you log in using the email address linked to your Disney+ subscription when purchasing this ticket offer.
- Each day of use counts as a full day, and you can purchase up to five tickets daily.
- Park Hopper and Lightning Lane Multi Pass are available for additional fees.
- Before purchasing your tickets, make sure that reservations are available for your chosen dates.
- Verify the available dates by checking the park reservation page, as the availability of park reservations may change until the selection is confirmed.
More Disneyland News:
- Disneyland Announces New “Fantasmic!” Dining Package for Cafe Orleans in New Orleans Square, Starting January
- New Food Offerings and Raymond “Ray” Firefly Straw Clip Coming to Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland This Weekend
- Heihei Straw Clip to Debut Alongside New Menu Items Celebrating “Moana 2″ at Disneyland Resort
Planning a Trip?:
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com