Limited Time Ticket Offer to the Disneyland Resort for Disney+ Subscribers

This offer includes a 3-day ticket for one park each day, priced at the standard rate of a 2-day adult ticket.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Disney+ subscribers can take advantage of a special discounted holiday ticket offer for the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney+ subscribers can take advantage of a special limited time discounted holiday ticket deal for Disneyland Resort.

Ticket Deal:

  • 3-Day Ticket with Admission to 1-Park Per Day is $330 for ages 3 and up.
  • Tickets are valid from November 18 through December 27, 2024.
  • This ticket is valid for 13 days from its first use or until December 27, 2024, whichever comes first.

Details:

  • This offer is available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers residing in the United States. Subscribers must purchase the theme park tickets, which can be used by themselves and their household members.
  • A valid Disney+ subscription is necessary to qualify. Additionally, US residents must be at least 18 years old to subscribe to Disney+.
  • Ensure that you log in using the email address linked to your Disney+ subscription when purchasing this ticket offer.
  • Each day of use counts as a full day, and you can purchase up to five tickets daily.
  • Park Hopper and Lightning Lane Multi Pass are available for additional fees.
  • Before purchasing your tickets, make sure that reservations are available for your chosen dates.
  • Verify the available dates by checking the park reservation page, as the availability of park reservations may change until the selection is confirmed.

More Disneyland News:

Planning a Trip?:

  • If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy