New Food Offerings and Raymond “Ray” Firefly Straw Clip Coming to Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland This Weekend

Goin’ down the bayou; goin’ down the bayou! But on your way to ride the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction opening at Disneyland this coming weekend, you may want to stop at Tiana’s Palace for some new menu offerings at the Creole and Cajun cuisine restaurant in New Orleans Square.

What’s happening:

New menu items will be making their debut at Disneyland’s Tiana’s Palace restaurant in New Orleans Square this Friday, November 15th– the same day that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens in the adjacent Bayou Country land.

These new food items include Catfish Po’boy (southern-style dusted catfish filet with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on toasted New Orleans French Bread with remoulade sauce served with red beans, rice, and house-made pickles), Jambalaya (chicken, andouille sausage, heritage rice, and creole sauce), House-filled Beignet (strawberry cream filling topped with strawberry glaze) and Classic Beignets (two fresh beignets dusted with powdered sugar and honey drizzle, available November 15 – 17, while supplies last).

There's also a Raymond "Ray" Firefly Straw Clip representing one of the most popular characters from Disney's 2009 animated feature The Princess and the Frog.

What they’re saying:

Disney Eats on Instagram: “We’re almost there! New tasty bites and the Raymond Firefly Straw Clip are coming down the bayou to Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland Park beginning November 15 for the opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure!”

For much more coverage of Disneyland’s grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure later on this week, be sure to check right back here at LaughingPlace.com.

