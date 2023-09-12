Photos: Tiana’s Palace Newly Rethemed Restaurant Lights Up Disneyland’s New Orleans Square After Dark

Last week Laughing Place was invited to participate in a media preview of the newly rethemed Tiana’s Palace restaurant (formerly the French Market) in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, but during that visit the construction walls were still up around the location and we weren’t able to see it at nighttime.

Thankfully I was able to return to Disneyland yesterday and get a taste of what Tiana’s Palace looks like after dark with its lights turned on. But first, I stopped by the Princess and the Frog-themed restaurant during the daytime to get photos of the views I couldn’t capture last week due to the construction walls.

During that brief stop, I also spotted Tiana herself wandering through the outdoor dining area greeting guests in her new outfit that was revealed last week.

Finally nighttime rolled around and I was able to snap a bunch of photos of Tiana’s Palace in all its lit-up splendor, and it certainly looks great!

Tiana’s Palace is now open at Disneyland. “Experience the vibrance and celebratory spirit of New Orleans Square––where the good times roll, and Creole and Cajun fares are ready to be enjoyed! Stroll on over to Tiana’s Palace where each delectable dish is served the way good food should be––with love!”

