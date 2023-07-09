“Tiana’s Palace” Signage Now Visible As Progress On New Disneyland Eatery Continues

Earlier today we were at Disneyland Park, taking a stroll through New Orleans Square, when we noticed a new adornment on the wall of a soon-to-open eatery.

New paintings on the wall have appeared featuring the new name of the classic quick-service location at the park, Tiana’s Palace, which replaces the fan-favorite French Market location, and is set to open later this year.

French Market closed earlier this year to make way for the new restaurant, based on the film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, The Princess and the Frog, and will tie into the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which replaces the now-closed Splash Mountain at the park, and is set to open late next year.

At the restaurant, tarps and scaffolds have been removed to show a new facade that strongly resembles the concept art that is also displayed on the construction walls blocking the project.

Much of the bead-like adornments have already been installed, and a faux-steamship look on the building is already taking shape. Tiana’s Palace will be the newest restaurant on Orleans Street when it opens.. The new eatery will have much of the same pinch of pizzazz and flair as the restaurant from the film, offering authentic New Orleans flavors inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures in this quick-service style restaurant.

Disney Imagineers have even partnered with Disney Animation artists from the original film to bring this story to life at Disneyland park. In fact, the film designers took inspiration from the exterior of the original French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square when designing Tiana’s Palace for the movie. Talk about a full circle moment.