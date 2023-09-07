Tiana’s Palace Officially Opens at Disneyland Park as Tiana Debuts a New Costume

The reimagined Tiana’s Palace restaurant opened to the public today at Disneyland, and with it, we got a first appearance of Tiana in another brand-new costume.

  • Taking over for the former French Market restaurant, Tiana’s Palace officially opened today at Disneyland Park.
  • From the Mardi Gras-inspired color palette to the lily details throughout, the restaurant’s elegant decor and interior includes subtle references to Tiana’s story and her rich past in New Orleans.
  • The new menu includes New Orleans-inspired dishes and seasonal flavors, including the 7 Greens Gumbo, gulf shrimp and grits, house-filled beignets and various regional dishes using select ingredients sourced from Louisiana when available.
  • During this morning’s grand opening moment, Tiana herself appeared at her new location, sporting a brand-new costume.

  • This is the second new costume we’ve seen from Tiana, following the “adventurer” outfit teased at ESSENCE Fest in June.
  • Tiana’s Palace is not typically a character dining location, however guests may still find Tiana walking through New Orleans Square at various times of the day.
  • Disney also shared a fun TikTok showing cast members getting Tiana’s Palace ready for its first day serving guests.

People are gonna come here from everywhere and we're almost there 🤩✨

