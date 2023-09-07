Tiana’s Palace Officially Opens at Disneyland Park as Tiana Debuts a New Costume

The reimagined Tiana’s Palace restaurant opened to the public today at Disneyland, and with it, we got a first appearance of Tiana in another brand-new costume.

What’s Happening:

Taking over for the former French Market restaurant, Tiana’s Palace officially opened today at Disneyland Park.

From the Mardi Gras-inspired color palette to the lily details throughout, the restaurant’s elegant decor and interior includes subtle references to Tiana’s story and her rich past in New Orleans.

The new menu includes New Orleans-inspired dishes and seasonal flavors, including the 7 Greens Gumbo, gulf shrimp and grits, house-filled beignets and various regional dishes using select ingredients sourced from Louisiana when available.

During this morning’s grand opening moment, Tiana herself appeared at her new location, sporting a brand-new costume.

This is the second new costume we’ve seen from Tiana, following the “adventurer” outfit teased at ESSENCE Fest

Tiana’s Palace is not typically a character dining location, however guests may still find Tiana walking through New Orleans Square at various times of the day.

Disney also shared a fun TikTok showing cast members getting Tiana’s Palace ready for its first day serving guests.