Photos: Disneyland’s Mint Julep Bar Reopens

A popular Disneyland dining location has returned, allowing guests to enjoy a warm afternoon with a non-alcoholic Mint Julep in the heart of New Orleans Square at the park.

The Mint Julep bar in New Orleans Square is a destination for many Disneyland fans for snacks and refreshments, but has been closed as the work on Tiana’s Palace took off, but has opened once again. Not only can guests get their hands on a refreshing Mint Julep now that the Mint Julep bar has reopened, but they can also get their hands on the fan-favorite Mickey beignets which are also served at this location.

However, with the return of the Mint Julep bar, the seating area once shared by the adjacent French Market restaurant is still walled off, as the French Market is still continuing its transformation into Tiana’s Palace.

From the Mardi Gras-inspired color palette to the lily details throughout, the restaurant’s elegant decor and interior will include subtle references to Tiana’s story and her rich past in New Orleans. The menu will feature new items honoring the flavors and flair of New Orleans, with an effort to source some ingredients directly from the state of Louisiana when possible. Tiana’s Palace is one of the ways Disneyland Resort is telling more Tiana stories in New Orleans Square, such as the Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets retail shop and the upcoming attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (opening in 2024).

The Mint Julep bar is now open for all Disneyland guests to enjoy, and Tiana’s Palace officially opens on September 7th.