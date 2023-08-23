Disneyland Shares Full Tiana’s Palace Menu with Prices

Disneyland has shared the full menu, complete with pricing, for the new Tiana’s Palace restaurant. This reimagining of the French Market will bring new flavors to New Orleans Square beginning September 7th.
Seasonal Offerings
Lily Pad and Lotus Cup Ceramic Set
with House-filled Beignet. Limit two (2) per person, per transaction. No discounts apply. $34.99
Dessert First
House-filled Beignet
Featuring Lemon Ice Box Pie Filling topped with Lemon Glaze. $4.49
Entrees
House Gumbo
Braised Chicken, Andouille Sausage and Heirloom Rice. $16.99
7 Greens Gumbo with Chicken & Andouille Sausage
White Beans, Okra, Yams, Sweet Potatoes and Heirloom Rice. $16.99
Cajun Spiced Half Chicken
brushed with BBQ Sauce served with Baked Macaroni and Cheese & Coleslaw. $19.49
Muffuletta Sandwich
Mortadella, Salami, Rosemary Ham, Cheddar, Provolone and House-made Olive Relish on Toasted New Orleans Sesame Seed Bread, served with Red Beans & Rice and House-made Pickles. $14.99
Beef Po'boy Sandwich
Slow-cooked Beef in Gravy dressed with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayonnaise on a Toasted New Orleans French Bread, served with Red Beans & Rice and House-made Pickles. $15.99
Gulf Shrimp and Grits
simmered in Creole Sauce with Cheesy Grits. $17.49
Southern Specialties
Buttermilk Cornbread
$3.99
Joffrey's Coffee Chicory Cold Brew with Sweet Cream
$5.99
Plant-Based
7 Greens Gumbo
White Beans, Okra, Yams, Sweet Potatoes and Heirloom Rice. $14.49
Kids' Disney Check Meals
Roasted Chicken Drumstick
with Sweet BBQ Sauce and Heirloom Rice served with a Cuties® Mandarin Orange and Applesauce with choice of Small DASANI Water or Small Lowfat Milk. $8.49
Toasted Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Savory Ham and Provolone served with a Cuties® Mandarin Orange and Applesauce with choice of Small DASANI Water or Small Lowfat Milk. $8.49
Kids' Meal
Baked Macaroni and Cheese
served with a Cuties Mandarin Orange and Applesauce with choice of Small DASANI Water or Small Lowfat Milk. $7.99
Beverages
Ray Firefly Glow Cube
with purchase of beverage. Limit ten (10) per person, per transaction. $5.69
Joffrey's Chicory Cold Brew
$5.49
Minute Maid Fruit Punch
$2.49
Lowfat Milk
$2.49
Chocolate Milk
$2.49
DASANI® Bottled Water
$4.39
Assorted Fountain Beverages – Regular
Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Barq’s Root Beer, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, Gold Peak Sweet Iced Tea, Gold Peak UnSweetened Iced Tea. $4.59
Assorted Fountain Beverages – Large
Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Barq’s Root Beer, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, Gold Peak Sweet Iced Tea, Gold Peak UnSweetened Iced Tea. $5.29
Check out the complete Tiana’s Palace menu on Disneyland.com for a full list of allergy friendly items. Be sure to check out our prior article not only sampling the food, but also previewing the reimagining of the restaurant itself.