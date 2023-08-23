Disneyland Shares Full Tiana’s Palace Menu with Prices

Disneyland has shared the full menu, complete with pricing, for the new Tiana’s Palace restaurant. This reimagining of the French Market will bring new flavors to New Orleans Square beginning September 7th.

Seasonal Offerings

Lily Pad and Lotus Cup Ceramic Set

with House-filled Beignet. Limit two (2) per person, per transaction. No discounts apply. $34.99

Dessert First

House-filled Beignet

Featuring Lemon Ice Box Pie Filling topped with Lemon Glaze. $4.49

Entrees

House Gumbo

Braised Chicken, Andouille Sausage and Heirloom Rice. $16.99

7 Greens Gumbo with Chicken & Andouille Sausage

White Beans, Okra, Yams, Sweet Potatoes and Heirloom Rice. $16.99

Cajun Spiced Half Chicken

brushed with BBQ Sauce served with Baked Macaroni and Cheese & Coleslaw. $19.49

Muffuletta Sandwich

Mortadella, Salami, Rosemary Ham, Cheddar, Provolone and House-made Olive Relish on Toasted New Orleans Sesame Seed Bread, served with Red Beans & Rice and House-made Pickles. $14.99

Beef Po'boy Sandwich

Slow-cooked Beef in Gravy dressed with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayonnaise on a Toasted New Orleans French Bread, served with Red Beans & Rice and House-made Pickles. $15.99

Gulf Shrimp and Grits

simmered in Creole Sauce with Cheesy Grits. $17.49

Southern Specialties

Buttermilk Cornbread

$3.99

Joffrey's Coffee Chicory Cold Brew with Sweet Cream

$5.99

Plant-Based

7 Greens Gumbo

White Beans, Okra, Yams, Sweet Potatoes and Heirloom Rice. $14.49

Kids' Disney Check Meals

Roasted Chicken Drumstick

with Sweet BBQ Sauce and Heirloom Rice served with a Cuties® Mandarin Orange and Applesauce with choice of Small DASANI Water or Small Lowfat Milk. $8.49

Toasted Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Savory Ham and Provolone served with a Cuties® Mandarin Orange and Applesauce with choice of Small DASANI Water or Small Lowfat Milk. $8.49

Kids' Meal

Baked Macaroni and Cheese

served with a Cuties Mandarin Orange and Applesauce with choice of Small DASANI Water or Small Lowfat Milk. $7.99

Beverages

Ray Firefly Glow Cube

with purchase of beverage. Limit ten (10) per person, per transaction. $5.69

Joffrey's Chicory Cold Brew

$5.49

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.49

Lowfat Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

DASANI® Bottled Water

$4.39

Assorted Fountain Beverages – Regular

Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Barq’s Root Beer, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, Gold Peak Sweet Iced Tea, Gold Peak UnSweetened Iced Tea. $4.59

Assorted Fountain Beverages – Large

Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Barq’s Root Beer, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, Gold Peak Sweet Iced Tea, Gold Peak UnSweetened Iced Tea. $5.29

Check out the complete Tiana’s Palace menu on Disneyland.com for a full list of allergy friendly items. Be sure to check out our prior article not only sampling the food, but also previewing the reimagining of the restaurant itself.

EE.toys/LPfan World Princess Week coverage is presented by Entertainment Earth — Get 10% off on in-stock items and Free Shipping on orders $79+ at