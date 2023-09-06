Photos and Video: Tiana’s Palace Preview at Disneyland Park

Tiana’s Palace doesn’t officially open until tomorrow at Disneyland Park, but we were able to get a preview of the new eatery today.

From the Mardi Gras-inspired color palette to the lily details throughout, the restaurant’s elegant decor and interior will include subtle references to Tiana’s story and her rich past in New Orleans. The menu will feature new items honoring the flavors and flair of New Orleans, with an effort to source some ingredients directly from the state of Louisiana when possible.

Disney Imagineers also took inspiration from the film for the interior of the restaurant, which includes a large mural of the bayou. You will also see other references to Tiana’s story – lilies represented on numerous signs, plaques and light fixtures, frog porcelains, cookbooks Tiana has collected on little shelves, and her father’s favorite gumbo spoon proudly on display. Keep an eye out for the letters from her father and neighbors on display, alongside a childhood photo of Tiana.

Outdoor seating is also available at the new restaurant.

At Tiana’s Palace, you can enjoy new menu items that represent Tiana’s story and honor the flavors and flair of New Orleans, with an effort to source some ingredients directly from the state of Louisiana when possible. Not to mention the return of the Mint Julep bar.

You can see the full menu, including an allergy friendly menu, below.

Check out a preview of some of the offerings at Tiana’s Palace here

Guests will also now be able to mobile order these new dishes on the Disneyland app when the location opens.

For a full tour of the restaurant, check out the video below:

Tiana’s Palace opens in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park on September 7th.