Are you ready to join your friends from The Princess and the Frog for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? The new attraction is open now at Walt Disney World and coming soon Disneyland and Disney Store is already getting a jump start on merchandise. Starting today, guests can shop apparel, accessories, decor and plush inspired by the story of the ride.

What’s Happening:

There’s a lot of hubbub surrounding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and for good reason! The reimagined Splash Mountain attraction is full of characters including an all critter band, jazz-loving alligator Louis, New Orlaeans locals, and yes Naveen and Tiana too.

Now that the anticipated attraction has debuted (June 28!), Disney Store is directing our attention to a new line of products inspired by the attraction including:

The Tiana’s Bayou Adventure collection is available now at Disney Store

Tiana's Bayou Adventure Glow-in-the-Dark Spirit Jersey for Adults

Tiana's Bayou Adventure Loungefly Mini Backpack

Tiana's Bayou Adventure MagicBand+

Tiana Deluxe Costume for Kids – The Princess and the Frog

Louis Cuddleez Plush – Tiana's Bayou Adventure – Large 24''

Louis and Critters Pin – Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Tiana's Bayou Adventure Light-Up Musical Water Tower Figure

Tiana Plush Doll – Tiana's Bayou Adventure – Medium 18''

Tiana's Bayou Adventure Light-Up Tumbler

Tiana and Louis Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Tiana Cooking Play Set – Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

The new ride is a vibrant reimagining of the Splash Mountain attractions at Magic Kingdom Summer 2024 at Magic Kingdom Late 2024 at Disneyland

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at their upcoming Mardi Gras party.

