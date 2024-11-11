Disneyland Announces New “Fantasmic!” Dining Package for Cafe Orleans in New Orleans Square, Starting January

Walt Disney’s original Magic Kingdom in Southern California will be offering a new dining package for its extremely popular nighttime spectacular “Fantasmic!” starting early in the New Year, and it will be hosted at the historic Cafe Orleans in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square.

What’s happening:

Disneyland has announced that it will introduce a new “Fantasmic!” dining package at the Cafe Orleans restaurant in New Orleans Square beginning Friday, January 10th, 2025.

The dining package will include a three-course dining experience: an Appetizer (choice of gumbo or sweet potato and plant-based lentil hummus), Steak Frites Entrée (ribeye and petite watercress salad served with a béarnaise sauce or choose any of our current entrée offerings), and Chocolate Decadence Tart Dessert (dark chocolate coffee custard with chocolate cookie crust topped with a mousse rock and Mickey decoration).

What they’re saying:

Disney Eats: “Dream a fantastic… MEAL! A new Fantasmic! Dining package will be available at Café Orleans at Disneyland Park for lunch and dinner starting January 10, 2025! The Fantasmic!”

Cafe Orleans is open daily at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. For additional information and to book reservations for the restaurant, be sure to visit Disneyland Resort’s official website. For information on booking “Fantasmic!” dining packages, visit this other page at Disneyland’s website.

