Video: Fantasmic! Returns to Disneyland with Reimagined Maleficent Scene and the Return of Peter Pan

After an absence of over a year, the thrilling nighttime spectacle of Fantasmic! has returned to the Rivers of America at Disneyland. While the majority of the show remains the same as ever, two big changes were made – namely the return of Peter Pan and a reimagined Maleficent scene.

What’s Happening:

The beloved show returned to Disneyland tonight with new special effects and a reimagined battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent, plus the return of the iconic Peter Pan scene now introduces The Lost Boys as they join Peter Pan and Wendy in their shipboard showdown with Captain Hook.

Fans of the show will immediately recognize the notable absence of Maleficent in her dragon form at the climactic moment of the show, after the showpiece was destroyed in a fire in April of 2023

Now, in this scene, Maleficent dons her dark gown and wields her powerful scepter to ascend to a height of 35 feet as she appears to ignite the River of America in flames – thanks to a new effect.

As previously mentioned, the return of the show also marks the long-awaited return of the Peter Pan scene, which utilizes the Sailing Ship Columbia Pirates of the Caribbean

While the beloved Tik Tok Croc float has not made a return, he does however make an appearance on the water screens.

A smaller change includes the removal of Aladdin and Jasmine’s Magic Carpet, with the duo instead dancing on the island to “A Whole New World.”

Watch the full return of Fantasmic! to Disneyland for yourself in the video below.