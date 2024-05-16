Fantasmic! Dining Packages Expand to Two Additional Restaurants at Disneyland

Fantasmic! finally makes its return to Disneyland next week, and two additional restaurants are joining the line-up of locations offering a dining package – River Belle Terrace and Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante.
What’s Happening:
- As the Disney Eats account shared on Instagram, guests can now reserve their spot at River Belle Terrace or Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante for a dining experience and reserved seating for a viewing of Fantasmic!
- At River Belle Terrace, both a premium and standard package are available. The standard package includes viewing from the restaurant for Fantasmic!, while the premium package admits you to a separate reserved viewing location for one of the 2 Fantasmic! performances that evening.
- The brunch menu includes offerings such as:
- Loaded House Fries with Egg
- Apple Pie Pancakes
- Nashville Hot Chicken and Brisket Mac & Cheese Sandwich
- Meanwhile at dinner, you can partake in these delightful delicacies:
- Nashville Hot Chicken and Brisket Mac & Cheese Sandwich
- Pork Chop
- Sustainable Fish
- Platter featuring Fried Chicken, Brisket and Pork Belly Burnt Ends
- Pot Roast
- Mashed Potatoes
- Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante only offers a standard package, where you can feast on Mexican-Korean fusion style cuisine with a tasty 3-course meal for lunch or dinner.
- Here you’ll also receive a voucher admitting you to a separate reserved viewing location for one of the 2 Fantasmic! performances that evening.
- Choose from an array of tasty entrees, including:
- Chile Verde Riblet
- Sweet and Spicy Shrimp Taco
- Potato Tacos (plant-based)
- Sweet and Savory Carne Asada
- Each entrée is served with Radish Slaw, Cilantro-lime Rice, Korean Potato Salad, Refried Beans, Cortadillo and a fountain beverage choice.
- These new packages are now available to book, with pricing and seating details available at Disneyland.com.
- Fantasmic! Dining Packages are also available at the Blue Bayou Restaurant, which you can see the details for here.
- Fantasmic! officially returns to Disneyland next Friday, May 24th!
