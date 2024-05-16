Fantasmic! Dining Packages Expand to Two Additional Restaurants at Disneyland

Fantasmic! finally makes its return to Disneyland next week, and two additional restaurants are joining the line-up of locations offering a dining package – River Belle Terrace and Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante.

What’s Happening:

  • As the Disney Eats account shared on Instagram, guests can now reserve their spot at River Belle Terrace or Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante for a dining experience and reserved seating for a viewing of Fantasmic!
  • At River Belle Terrace, both a premium and standard package are available. The standard package includes viewing from the restaurant for Fantasmic!, while the premium package admits you to a separate reserved viewing location for one of the 2 Fantasmic! performances that evening.
  • The brunch menu includes offerings such as:
    • Loaded House Fries with Egg
    • Apple Pie Pancakes
    • Nashville Hot Chicken and Brisket Mac & Cheese Sandwich
  • Meanwhile at dinner, you can partake in these delightful delicacies:
    • Nashville Hot Chicken and Brisket Mac & Cheese Sandwich
    • Pork Chop
    • Sustainable Fish
    • Platter featuring Fried Chicken, Brisket and Pork Belly Burnt Ends
    • Pot Roast
    • Mashed Potatoes

  • Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante only offers a standard package, where you can feast on Mexican-Korean fusion style cuisine with a tasty 3-course meal for lunch or dinner.
  • Here you’ll also receive a voucher admitting you to a separate reserved viewing location for one of the 2 Fantasmic! performances that evening.
  • Choose from an array of tasty entrees, including:
    • Chile Verde Riblet
    • Sweet and Spicy Shrimp Taco
    • Potato Tacos (plant-based)
    • Sweet and Savory Carne Asada
  • Each entrée is served with Radish Slaw, Cilantro-lime Rice, Korean Potato Salad, Refried Beans, Cortadillo and a fountain beverage choice.

