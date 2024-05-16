Fantasmic! Dining Packages Expand to Two Additional Restaurants at Disneyland

Fantasmic! finally makes its return to Disneyland next week, and two additional restaurants are joining the line-up of locations offering a dining package – River Belle Terrace and Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante.

At River Belle Terrace, both a premium and standard package are available. The standard package includes viewing from the restaurant for Fantasmic!, while the premium package admits you to a separate reserved viewing location for one of the 2 Fantasmic! performances that evening.

The brunch menu includes offerings such as: Loaded House Fries with Egg Apple Pie Pancakes Nashville Hot Chicken and Brisket Mac & Cheese Sandwich

Meanwhile at dinner, you can partake in these delightful delicacies: Nashville Hot Chicken and Brisket Mac & Cheese Sandwich Pork Chop Sustainable Fish Platter featuring Fried Chicken, Brisket and Pork Belly Burnt Ends Pot Roast Mashed Potatoes



Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante only offers a standard package, where you can feast on Mexican-Korean fusion style cuisine with a tasty 3-course meal for lunch or dinner.

Here you’ll also receive a voucher admitting you to a separate reserved viewing location for one of the 2 Fantasmic! performances that evening.

Choose from an array of tasty entrees, including: Chile Verde Riblet Sweet and Spicy Shrimp Taco Potato Tacos (plant-based) Sweet and Savory Carne Asada

Each entrée is served with Radish Slaw, Cilantro-lime Rice, Korean Potato Salad, Refried Beans, Cortadillo and a fountain beverage choice.

These new packages are now available to book, with pricing and seating details available at Disneyland.com

Fantasmic! Dining Packages are also available at the Blue Bayou Restaurant, which you can see the details for here

