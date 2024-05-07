Fantasmic! Dining Packages at Blue Bayou Restaurant Now Available at Disneyland

With the return of Fantasmic! at Disneyland later this month, comes the return of dining packages at Blue Bayou Restaurant as well.
- As Disney Eats and Disneyland shared on Instagram, guests can now reserve their spot at Blue Bayou Restaurant for a multi-course dining experience and reserved seating for a viewing of Fantasmic!.
- Additional dining packages will be announced at a later date.
- Fantasmic! will make its triumphant return to Disneyland on May 24 (with Peter Pan in tow).
- Fantasmic!, Disneyland’s popular and longest-running nighttime spectacular, is an emotional extravaganza of colorful Disney animated film images, choreographed to an exciting musical score. The waters of the Rivers of America at the park come alive as Mickey Mouse’s power of imagination enables him to create fantastic events and images as seen in beloved Disney classic films like Fantasia, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid and more.
- Last year, the Maleficent dragon made national headlines when it caught fire, with footage of the incident circling all corners of the internet across various social media platforms. Nobody was harmed when the event took place and the area was safely cleared, but the dragon animatronic was completely destroyed.
- The returning show will feature new special effects, a thrilling new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent, plus the return of the iconic Peter Pan scene.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com