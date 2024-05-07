Fantasmic! Dining Packages at Blue Bayou Restaurant Now Available at Disneyland

With the return of Fantasmic! at Disneyland later this month, comes the return of dining packages at Blue Bayou Restaurant as well.

As Disney Eats and Disneyland shared on Instagram

Additional dining packages will be announced at a later date.

Fantasmic! will make its triumphant return to Disneyland on May 24 ( with Peter Pan in tow

Fantasmic!, Disneyland’s popular and longest-running nighttime spectacular, is an emotional extravaganza of colorful Disney animated film images, choreographed to an exciting musical score. The waters of the Rivers of America at the park come alive as Mickey Mouse’s power of imagination enables him to create fantastic events and images as seen in beloved Disney classic films like Fantasia, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid and more.

Last year, the Maleficent dragon made national headlines when it caught fire

The returning show will feature new special effects, a thrilling new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent, plus the return of the iconic Peter Pan scene.