Maleficent Rises In Reimagined Battle Scene When Fantasmic! Returns To Disneyland This Weekend

After over a year, the Rivers of America at Disneyland are set to come alive again on May 24th as Fantasmic!, the longest running nighttime spectacular at Disneyland returns with a reimagined Maleficent scene and the return of Peter Pan.

What’s Happening:

Fantasmic!, Disney’s longest-running nighttime spectacular, returns to the Rivers of America in Disneyland Park on May 24, 2024.

The beloved show returns with new special effects and a reimagined battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent, plus the return of the iconic Peter Pan scene now introduces The Lost Boys as they join Peter Pan and Wendy in their shipboard showdown with Captain Hook.

Fans of the show will immediately recognize the notable absence of Maleficent in her dragon form at the climactic moment of the show, after the showpiece was destroyed in a fire in April of 2023

Now, In this thrilling scene, Maleficent dons her dark gown and wields her powerful scepter to ascend to a height of 35 feet as she appears to ignite the River of America in flames – thanks to a new effect that you can see in a video shared at the The LA Times

As previously mentioned, the return of the show also marks the long-awaited return of the Peter Pan scene, which utilizes the Sailing Ship Columbia Pirates of the Caribbean featuring Captain Jack Sparrow that left more people wanting the original scene to return. Now it will! With the addition of the Lost Boys now on the ship with Peter Pan & Wendy

The nighttime spectacular will have two nightly viewings and guests should check the Disneyland app and Disneyland.com for latest entertainment showtimes. Viewing is first-come, first-served. Guests should enter the viewing area via Frontierland and check with the nearest cast member for directions to the appropriate area.

For reserved viewing of the show, guests can book a Fantasmic! dining package, available at Blue Bayou Restaurant, River Belle Terrace and Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante.

Fantasmic! is an emotional extravaganza with Disney-animated story scenes, enchanting and captivating audiences of all ages with a brilliant display of colors, choreographed to an exciting musical score. In this nighttime spectacular, Mickey Mouse faces down menacing villains using the power of his imagination. Along the way, memorable moments from beloved stories like Fantasia, The Little Mermaid and The Lion King come to life with state-of-the-art projections alongside thrilling live performances and character appearances. Dazzling rays of light, sparkling pyrotechnics and iridescent mist effects enhance the epic atmosphere for a stunning spectacle.

Fantasmic! Returns to Disneyland on May 24th.