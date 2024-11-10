5 Great Documentaries Now Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

With Disney+ and Hulu’s semi-merger, the options are endless for what to watch on any given day. As the year comes to a close and the holidays bring (hopefully) more down time, it’s nice to open up a streamer and immediately know what you’re going to hit play on. Recently, I’ve been diving deeper into the world of documentaries and sifting through the hundreds of options on Disney+ and Hulu. Here are five of the best to catch right now:

Waking Sleeping Beauty

This is my party trick movie recommendation. Meaning: when Disney fans ask for something to watch on Disney+, I always suggest this. If you haven’t watched, it’s a remarkably transparent look at Walt Disney Animation during the rise of the Disney Renaissance. We join the animators as they are dealing with the dark ages during the 1980s and the individuals who helped guide them into prosperity. The interviews are plentiful, the access is astounding, and the archival footage will have your drooling. It remains an essential view for any Disney fan, but also for those who love movies about movies.

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Harlem Cultural Festival took place on six Sundays throughout the summer of 1969. In fact, one of those dates coincided with the famous Woodstock Music Festival that has gone on to become an iconic piece of musical history. So…why hasn’t the Harlem Cultural Festival? Director Questlove went on to receive the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for this look at the often ignored festival. Utilizing long forgotten footage from the festival and interviews with attendees and performers, Questlove is able to create a larger picture about the importance of representation and the embracement of art as a point of connection, celebration, and as a political act. For a festival that featured performances from Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight, and more icons of music, it’s a gift that we now have a deep dive look at this landmark event. This film hails from Searchlight Pictures, almost guaranteeing a permanent spot on Disney+ and Hulu.

Flee

This truly special film has the distinct honor of being the only film ever nominated for Best Documentary, Best Animated Feature, and Best International Film at the Academy Awards in the same year. It’s a remarkable tale about Amin Nawabi, his escape from Afghanistan to Denmark, the realizations about his queerness, and the real truth he’s kept from those closest to him. The animated format aids in providing anonymity to Amin, who remains uncomfortable about telling his complete story due to the possibility of deportation. The story’s “twists” are all portrayed with a deft hand, never demeaning Amin’s story and existence. It’s truly one of the most remarkable films I’ve ever seen and remains a prescient tale for those experiencing adversity. Flee was distributed by Neon, so should be available for the foreseeable future on Hulu thanks to their partnership.

The Contestant

A few months back I had the chance to review this Hulu documentary, but I needed to share its praises yet again. The documentary showcases a lot of already existing footage of a bizarre scenario: A wannabe actor gets cast as the lead of a reality competition show in Japan where he is completely naked and can only win items through magazine contests. No food, no amenities…just magazines. The treatment is borderline cruel and unusual, and the interviews with the show’s producer will leave you considering a citizen’s arrest. However, the film also works as a sobering document about the power of television and how, in recent decades, has more often than not been used as a way to exploit. Enraging and riveting, all at once.

The Grab

Currently available on Hulu, this 2024 release rocked me to my core. The film follows an investigative journalist team who, initially, wanted to find out more information about a Chinese company purchasing America’s Smithfield Foods. Lo and behold, the purchase was made by the Chinese government to ensure food and water stability. Thus, the film turns into an ever growing web of modern colonization and financial choices over fears of food scarcity and the corporate greed behind it all. It’s a searing thriller, showcasing the worst about our society by ripping the covers off of these shady practices. It will enrage you. Here’s hoping for a possible Academy Award nomination.