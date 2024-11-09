D23 Brazil Recap: Disney Studios Day 2 Showcases Upcoming Projects from Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, and Marvel Studios

D23 Brazil continued its look into Disney’s upcoming film slate with “Disney Studios Day 2: Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, and Marvel Studios.” Each of the three studios presented in that order, and hosts Caról Moreíra and Otaviano Costa returned to finish what they started. Unlike the previous day for Disney-branded live-action films and animated projects, there weren’t any live musical performances. There was, however, a handful of celebrity guests.

The Lucasfilm showcase began with Season 2 of Andor, and the announcement of a Disney+ streaming date – April 22nd, 2025. B2 EMO rolled onto the stage to greet Brazilian Star Wars fans and introduce some footage. It felt like a cross between a trailer for Season 2 and an EPK, with several new and archival interviews that went back to the production of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Jude Law prepared a video introduction to footage from Skeleton Crew, which begins streaming on December 3rd. Fans got to see a short scene featuring the young cast eating in a cantina, attracting some unwanted attention when they used some mint condition Republic credits to pay.

The highlight of the Lucasfilm portion of the showcase was footage from The Mandalorian and Grogu, a theatrical adventure spun off from the hit series. Director Jon Favreau and producer Dave Filoni filmed a video for D23 Brazil attendees from the film’s set and mentioned that some scenes are being shot in IMAX ratio. Some footage was shown, including Zeb Orrelios (from Star Wars: Rebels) in live-action; Din Djarin and Grogu falling down a snowy hill in an open-air All Terrain Scout Transport and crashing in front of some AT-ATs; and Grogu riding in the cockpit of a tiny ship piloted by two Anzellans (Babu Frikk’s species).

Switching to 20th Century Studios, the hosts highlighted the success of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Alien: Romulus before introducing the first celebrity of the panel (unless you count B2 EMO), Rami Malek. “We made an espionage thriller, and I wanted it to be sophisticated and elegant – the kind of movie I loved as a kid but taken to another level,” Malek said about The Amateur, which he both stars in and serves as a producer on. D23 Brazil attendees got to see the world premiere of the film’s trailer, and The Amateur hits theaters on April 11th, 2025. In addition to Rami Malek, the film stars Laurence Fishburne, Rachel Brosnahan, John Bernthal, Katrina Bowden, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Appearing live via satellite, Disney Legend James Cameron talked about the third film in the Avatar series, Avatar: Fire and Ash. Currently in post-production in New Zealand, the film won’t come to theaters until December 19th, 2025, but James Cameron showcased four new pieces of concept art while talking about the project. “Every day when I see the completed shots, it’s like Christmas morning,” Cameron said. He also pointed out how his previous trips to Brazil have helped inspire the franchise. “In Fire and Ash, we introduce two new cultures. The first is the Wind Traders, a nomadic group who travel the world following trading routes in airborne convoys. They’re an interesting and fun culture, but we don’t spend as much time with them as we do with the Ash People, called the Mangkwan. The Mangkwan have taken what’s good about the Na'vi and twisted it into a darker worldview. They call themselves the Ash People because their civilization was destroyed by volcanic eruptions, which left them with a lot of hostility. While other Na'vi clans have a strong sense of connection, the Ash People embody anger, trauma, and revenge. Through them, we see a reflection of some of our own world’s darker qualities.”

Kevin Feige was treated like a celebrity in his own right as he took the stage to introduce content from Marvel Studios. He opened his portion of the showcase by thanking Brazil for helping to make Deadpool and Wolverine a global phenomenon. Ryan Reynolds sent along a video greeting to D23 Brazil fans. He then introduced Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television, and animation.

Winderbaum began by talking about his childhood love of X-Men: The Animated Series and the dream come true of getting to keep the stories going through X-Men ’97. Season 2 is still in production, but he brought along a sizzle reel of footage from all of Marvel Animation’s upcoming shows, which included a few clips from the next season, in addition to footage from Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, plus the two other animated series presented.

D23 Brazil audiences were the first to see the opening of the upcoming series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which begins streaming on September 29th. The opening features Peter Parker being dropped off at school just as a portal opens in the sky and Venom falls to Earth. He attacks one of Peter’s new classmates, Nico Minoru, and a powerless Peter Parker tries to save her. Thankfully, Doctor Strange arrives just in time to get rid of Venom. But the portal that sent him here also dropped another being, a spider, which landed on Peter’s back and bit him, queuing the comic-style opening credits of the show.

Closing out the Marvel Animation portion of the panel, Winderbaum shared how Marvel Studios’ animation division began with What If…?, and fans will get one more trip through the Multiverse in the show’s third and final season, premiering on December 22nd. He played a new trailer for the final season, which finished with the debut of a beloved Marvel character to the MCU – Storm.

That may have ended the Marvel Animation section, but Brad Winderbaum wasn’t done talking about Marvel Television yet. After thanking fans for making Agatha All Along a success, he shifted to the next live-action TV series from Marvel, Daredevil: Born Again, which premieres on March 4th, 2025. Stars Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk) traveled to São Paulo for the event. “You’re going to see them go toe-to-toe in a way we’ve never seen on screen before,” Winderbaum promised. “It’s such an honor to wear that suit again,” Charlie Cox shared, saying he was sad when the Netflix series ended in 2018. “[Fisk] still has this pain in the butt to deal with, Matt Murdock,” added Vincent D'Onofrio when asked what’s new with his character.

Kevin Feige returned to the stage to close out the showcase with the next three big-screen spectacles from Marvel Studios. Coming July 25th, 2025, Fantastic Four: First Steps is about to wrap up principal photography for Marvel’s first family’s MCU debut. Feige introduced the same footage that was previously screened at San Diego Comic-Con and D23 in Anaheim.

“There’s something about superheroes and superpowers; they’re often tied to our inner struggles,” explained actor David Harbour, best known to Marvel fans as Red Guardian in Black Widow. Red Guardian will return in Thunderbolts* on May 2nd, 2025, alongside other Marvel misfits, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell). “There’s so much depth and mystery to these characters, and I think fans are going to learn a lot about who they are, what they’re made of, and what they’re lacking,” Harbour concluded.

Last but certainly not least, Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez took the stage to thunderous applause. “Becoming Captain America and being part of the MCU is a dream come true,” Mackie shared. He reflected on his first day on set for Falcon’s debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, a landing scene that kept going spectacularly wrong. After that day, he studied bird landings on National Geographic to learn how to do it. Brave New World finds Danny Ramirez wearing Falcon’s wings, and Anthony Mackie laughed about how his landing attempts were even worse, hoping they make it into a blooper reel. “Being here reminds me why we tell these stories and make sacrifices,” Ramirez added, “It’s for people who come to theaters to escape and believe in something bigger. It’s an honor and a blessing.”

To finish things off, Kevin Feige closed the panel by giving attendees a last parting gift – one of his signature hats. This one features Red Hulk’s fist trying to crush Captain America’s shield, and the back of the hat says D23 Brazil. A treasured keepsake for everyone who was there.