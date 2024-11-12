Disney+ Celebrating 5-Years with Special Content Previews and Deals

The popular streaming platform was officially launched on November 12th, 2019.
In celebration of Disney+’s 5th Anniversary, the streamer is celebrating its subscribers with new content and exclusive deals.

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of 5 years of streaming, Disney+ has revealed a special look into its upcoming content.
  • Including highly anticipated series from Marvel, Star Wars, Hulu, and FX as well as new original and returning series to both Hulu and Disney+, the streaming platform shared a new and exciting YouTube preview of what subscribers can expect over the next year.
  • Throughout the two-minute video, viewers will get a sneak peek at Season 2 of Andor, Season 4 of The Bear, the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, as well as a first look at FX’s Alien: Earth, Chad Powers, Ellen Pompeo’s new limited series Good American Family, and Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again.
  • The full slate of titles include:
    • FX’s Alien: Earth*
    • FX’s The Bear (Season 4)*
    • Andor (Season 2) (streaming April 22, 2025)
    • Chad Powers*
    • Daredevil: Born Again (streaming March 4, 2025)
    • Good American Family*
    • Goosebumps: The Vanishing (streaming January 10, 2025 on Hulu and Disney+)
    • Marvel TV’s Ironheart (streaming June 24, 2025)
    • Paradise*
    • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2)
    • Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (streaming Dec 3, 2024)
    • The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 6)*

        *Streaming on Hulu on Disney+ in the US.

  • Additionally, Disney+ subscribers can access several new and exclusive opportunities including:
  • You can view a list of all the incredible perks available to subscribers here.
  • Happy Birthday Disney+!

