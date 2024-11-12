Disney+ Celebrating 5-Years with Special Content Previews and Deals

In celebration of Disney+’s 5th Anniversary, the streamer is celebrating its subscribers with new content and exclusive deals.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of 5 years of streaming, Disney+ has revealed a special look into its upcoming content.
- Including highly anticipated series from Marvel, Star Wars, Hulu, and FX as well as new original and returning series to both Hulu and Disney+, the streaming platform shared a new and exciting YouTube preview of what subscribers can expect over the next year.
- Throughout the two-minute video, viewers will get a sneak peek at Season 2 of Andor, Season 4 of The Bear, the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, as well as a first look at FX’s Alien: Earth, Chad Powers, Ellen Pompeo’s new limited series Good American Family, and Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again.
- The full slate of titles include:
- FX’s Alien: Earth*
- FX’s The Bear (Season 4)*
- Andor (Season 2) (streaming April 22, 2025)
- Chad Powers*
- Daredevil: Born Again (streaming March 4, 2025)
- Good American Family*
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing (streaming January 10, 2025 on Hulu and Disney+)
- Marvel TV’s Ironheart (streaming June 24, 2025)
- Paradise*
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2)
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (streaming Dec 3, 2024)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 6)*
*Streaming on Hulu on Disney+ in the US.
- Additionally, Disney+ subscribers can access several new and exclusive opportunities including:
- Disneyland 3-Day, 1 Park per day tickets for the price of a 2-Day ticket, available for subscribers in the US and Canada during this holiday season. You can find more details here.
- Early ticket access for the “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour.” Disney+ subscribers can access the presale from now until November 14th at www.descendantszombiestour.com.
- Enter to win a trip to Star Wars Celebration in Japan.
- Early access to Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise.
- Early access to Home Alone merchandise.
- You can view a list of all the incredible perks available to subscribers here.
- Happy Birthday Disney+!
