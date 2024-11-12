New “Home Alone” Merchandise Available at Disney Store

Fans of Home Alone should check out the newly launched collection at Disney Store. The lineup includes a mug, apparel, a pin, and other merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Discover the latest collection of Home Alone merchandise at Disney Store.

The collection features apparel for both children and adults, in addition to a sleepwear set.

Pin collectors can get the limited edition Home Alone McCallister Doorknob Pin.

McCallister Doorknob Pin. Stay warm this holiday season by enjoying a hot drink from the Home Alone mug, and decorate your Christmas tree with the Kevin McCallister Sketchbook ornament.

Kevin McCallister Sketchbook Ornament $26.99

Home Alone Mug $19.99

Home Alone Sleep Set for Adults $59.99

Home Alone Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids $39.99

Home Alone McCallister Doorknob Pin $17.99

Home Alone Sweater for Adults $69.99

Home Alone T-Shirt for Adults $29.99

