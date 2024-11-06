New Limited Edition Asha Doll Now Available at Disney Store

The new limited edition Asha doll from Disney Animation Studios' feature Wish is now available at the Disney Store.
- At Disney Store you can now purchase this limited edition Asha doll.
- Designed by Disney Artists, this doll, along with Star, showcases exceptional artistry and detailing, featuring diverse fabrics and intricate embroidery, making it a cherished item for both fans and collectors.
- With only 2,100 made, this item comes with a certificate of authenticity.
- You can purchase this now for $99.99.
