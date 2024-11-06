New Limited Edition Asha Doll Now Available at Disney Store

This doll is limited edition with only 2,100 made.

The new limited edition Asha doll from Disney Animation Studios' feature Wish is now available at the Disney Store.

At Disney Store you can now purchase this limited edition Asha doll.

Designed by Disney Artists, this doll, along with Star, showcases exceptional artistry and detailing, featuring diverse fabrics and intricate embroidery, making it a cherished item for both fans and collectors.

With only 2,100 made, this item comes with a certificate of authenticity.

You can purchase this now for $99.99.

Asha Limited Edition Doll -Wish

