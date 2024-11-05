Disney Store Releases New Limited Edition “The Little Mermaid” 35th Anniversary Pin

The Disney animated classic celebrates its 35th anniversary on November 17th.

Ahead of the classic Disney Animation Studios film’s 35th anniversary, Disney Store has released a new limited edition pin commemorating the milestone.

What’s Happening:

Disney Store The Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Pin.

35th Anniversary Limited Edition Pin. The LE 2,650 collectible features Ariel, Flounder and Sabastian as they enjoy life “Under the Sea.”

Made of enamel, the pin-on-pin design also features simulated glitter accents, laser printed detailing, and a nickel finish.

The pin is displayed on a custom 2024 Disney Pins card featuring a gold foil The Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary.

The film, which is regarded as the start of the Disney renaissance, officially turns 35 on November 17th.

You can grab the 1 ¾” x 1 ½” pin for $19.99 at Disney Store

