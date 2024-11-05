Disney Store Releases New Limited Edition “The Little Mermaid” 35th Anniversary Pin

Ahead of the classic Disney Animation Studios film’s 35th anniversary, Disney Store has released a new limited edition pin commemorating the milestone.
- Disney Store has just released the new The Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Pin.
- The LE 2,650 collectible features Ariel, Flounder and Sabastian as they enjoy life “Under the Sea.”
- Made of enamel, the pin-on-pin design also features simulated glitter accents, laser printed detailing, and a nickel finish.
- The pin is displayed on a custom 2024 Disney Pins card featuring a gold foil The Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary.
- The film, which is regarded as the start of the Disney renaissance, officially turns 35 on November 17th.
- You can grab the 1 ¾” x 1 ½” pin for $19.99 at Disney Store.
