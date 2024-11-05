Regal Robot Introduces New Indiana Jones Belloq Staff Prop Replicas

Regal Robot has announced the release of new Indiana Jones Belloq Staff Prop Replicas that will be available soon.
What’s Happening:
- On November 12, 2024, Regal Robot will release a replica of Belloq’s Ceremonial Staff from the scene in Indiana Jones and The Raiders of the Lost Ark as part of Regal Robot's Archive Collection.
- At the end of the 1981 film, Rene Belloq conducts a ritual to unveil the Ark of the Covenant, brandishing a staff adorned with a ram's head, seemingly crafted from gold and ivory.
- To create these remarkable replicas, Regal Robot employed high-resolution 3D scanning techniques alongside thorough firsthand analysis of the original hero prop housed in the prop archives.
Belloq’s Ceremonial Staff Paul Freeman Signature Edition ($1799)
- This exclusive deluxe edition is limited to only 100 units and features a complete 60-inch staff replica, accompanied by a wall-mounted display hanger and an optional stained wood base for those who prefer to showcase just the gold-toned head.
- Each staff is crafted from heavy, solid polyurethane resin, reinforced with metal throughout the shaft, and exhibits hand distressing on both the metalized head and bottom components.
- Additionally, each elegantly framed metal plaque in this rare edition is signed by actor Paul Freeman, known for his role as Belloq in the film, and is individually hand-numbered.
- Thiswill be available starting November 12 at 12 noon EST.
Belloq’s Ceremonial Staff (Head Only) Numbered Edition ($899)
- Available for one week starting November 12th, 2024, Regal Robot presents the hand-distressed gold-tone head from this staff as a special offering for collectors.
- This edition features a hand-numbered metal plaque, complemented by a stained wood base for an enhanced display.
- The chance to purchase this ends on November 19th at 12 noon EST.
