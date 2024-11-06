Minnie Mouse Reindeer Holiday Ear Headband by BaubleBar Available at Disney Store

This headband is the perfect holiday accessory while showing your love for Disney.

Get into the holiday spirit with this Minnie Mouse Reindeer Holiday Ear Headband, now available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

Check out this new Minnie Mouse plush ear headband by BaubleBar, with glittering golden antlers

A stylish black velvet bow adds an elegant touch to this festive accessory.

This is perfect for those planning to visit any of the numerous Disney parks.

You can purchase this now for $44.99.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Minnie Mouse Reindeer Holiday Ear Headband

