Minnie Mouse Reindeer Holiday Ear Headband by BaubleBar Available at Disney Store

This headband is the perfect holiday accessory while showing your love for Disney.
Get into the holiday spirit with this Minnie Mouse Reindeer Holiday Ear Headband, now available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

  • Check out this new Minnie Mouse plush ear headband by BaubleBar, with glittering golden antlers and delicate jingle bells. (Note: Jingle bells do not make a sound)
  • A stylish black velvet bow adds an elegant touch to this festive accessory.
  • This is perfect for those planning to visit any of the numerous Disney parks.
  • You can purchase this now for $44.99.

Minnie Mouse Reindeer Holiday Ear Headband 

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
