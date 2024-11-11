Get Ready for the Third and Final Season of Marvel’s “What If…?” with New Trailer

New episodes will debut daily on Disney+.
Marvel Studios has debuted a new trailer for the highly anticipated third season of the hit series from Marvel Animation, What If…?

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel Studios has released the new trailer for their third season of the acclaimed series from Marvel Animation, What If…? Ahead of the highly anticipated debut on December 22nd.
  • The third season, which will be the final in the series, will debut new episodes daily on Disney+ for eight days starting on December 22nd.

  • Similar to seasons past, viewers are invited to watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU.
  • The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters. The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.
  • Season 3 features fan-favorite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.
  • Episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.
  • Check out the new trailer for the third season of Marvel’s What If…? Below.

  • The third season of Marvel’s What If….? arrives on Disney+ on December 22nd. You can catch up with the earlier episodes now streaming on the platform.

