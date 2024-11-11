Get Ready for the Third and Final Season of Marvel’s “What If…?” with New Trailer

New episodes will debut daily on Disney+.

Marvel Studios has debuted a new trailer for the highly anticipated third season of the hit series from Marvel Animation, What If…?

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios has released the new trailer for their third season of the acclaimed series from Marvel Animation, What If…? Ahead of the highly anticipated debut on December 22nd.

Ahead of the highly anticipated debut on December 22nd. The third season, which will be the final in the series, will debut new episodes daily on Disney+

Similar to seasons past, viewers are invited to watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU.

The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters. The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

Season 3 features fan-favorite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Check out the new trailer for the third season of Marvel’s What If …? Below.