Star Wars Holiday-Themed Gift Guide 2024: Ornaments and Decor for Your Home from A Galaxy Far, Far Away

With the 2024 holiday season getting into full swing, we’ve got the perfect gift-giving guide for those who have someone in their lives who want to liven up their Yuletide with Star Wars-themed Christmas items from A Galaxy Far, Far Away… some of which are on sale for big discounts right now!

4.6 ft. Tall X 3.2 ft. W Christmas Inflatable Airblown-Stylized Grogu in Santa Suit from Home Depot ($64.98) – “Fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will love this Airblown Inflatable Grogu. Wearing a red Santa suit and hat, our Grogu inflatable makes a stellar addition to your indoor or outdoor Christmas decorations. Setup is a snap for the easiest holiday decorating ever. Just plug in your inflatable, stake it down and watch the magic unfold. Display this Star Wars Christmas inflatable as a standalone or combine it with other Airblown Inflatables to create a custom scene. Includes everything needed for easy setup.”

Star Wars Darth Vader Vintage Figure Ornament from Hallmark ($22.99) – “Within a year of its premiere, Star Wars became the first film to launch a wildly successful line of toys based on its characters and concepts. Those toys inspired a generation of kids and collectors—including many of us on the Hallmark Keepsake Ornament team! Featuring iconic vintage styling, this Christmas tree ornament commemorates one of the first 12 Star Wars action figures released in stores in 1978: Darth Vader.”

Star Wars Studio Pro Scent Diffuser from Hotel Collection (currently on sale for $149.95) – “Transform your living space into a gateway to the Star Wars™ galaxy with our Studio Pro Scent Diffuser. This advanced diffuser uses cold-air diffusion technology to create a dry nano-mist from fragrance oil, ensuring a consistent, long-lasting aroma covering up to 600 square feet. Perfect for smaller, more intimate spaces, the Studio Pro Scent Diffuser preserves the therapeutic properties of our fragrance oils, delivering a magical sensory experience without heat or water. Our collaboration with Star Wars brings you exclusive new Studio Pro designs that will transport you to a galaxy far, far away. Choose from the modern black-and-white Stormtrooper design, the bold and edgy all-black Darth Vader design, or the standout gold C-3PO design. Each of these iconic styles not only fills your space with captivating scents but also infuses it with the fantasy and allure of the Star Wars galaxy.”

Dark Side Star Wars 7PC Bedding Collection from Sobel Westex Home (currently on sale for $280) – “Darth Vader, powerful Sith Lord and a leader of the Galactic Empire inspires us to create intensely colored spaces. The Dark Side collection pits dark against light, sheer against opaque, and matte versus shine – translating into a study of shadowy contrasts. Subtle patterns are inspired by Darth Vader’s armor and the interior architectural details in the imposing Death Star space station.”

CozyChic Star Wars Classics Blanket from Barefoot Dreams ($188) – “Channel the dark side with this CozyChic Star Wars Classics Blanket. This Star Wars blanket will transport you ‘far, far away’ where irresistible comfort awaits. The CozyChic Star Wars Classics Blanket comes with a bold and iconic Star Wars Logo on the front and a reverse side that features an all over heathering effect.”

Star Wars R2-D2 Light-Up and Sound Living Magic Holiday Sketchbook Ornament from Disney Store (currently on sale for $16) – “Adorable droid R2-D2 celebrates Life Day in the Star Wars galaxy with a bit of old-fashioned Earthbound décor; a Christmas wreath with holly and berries. Press the button on his dome to hear sound effects from the films and enjoy light-up features.”

Star Wars Toys Sketchbook Ornament Set from Disney Store (currently on sale for $30) – “Celebrate the classic Star Wars saga with this set of six fully sculpted Sketchbook ornaments depicting familiar characters and starfighter vehicles as traditional toys. Bring both sides of the Force to your family tree this holiday season.”

Star Wars: A New Hope "Shut Down the Garbage Mashers!" Ornament With Light, Sound and Motion from Hallmark ($69.99) – “Relive the unforgettable scene from Star Wars: A New Hope as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo and Chewbacca find themselves trapped inside one of the Death Star’s garbage compactors. Featuring light, sound and motion, this Christmas tree ornament reenacts the tense moments as the walls press in, threatening to crush the heroes—unless Luke’s comlink and droid companions can come through in time. Requires Hallmark's Keepsake Power Cord (sold separately).”

Star Wars Darth Vader Funko POP! Hallmark Ornament from Hallmark ($10.99) – “Bring balance to the Force—and to your holiday celebrations—when you trim your tree with the power of the dark side. Star Wars fans will love this version of Sith Lord Darth Vader holding his red lightsaber. The decoration features signature styling that resembles a scaled-down version of one of your favorite Funko POP! designs.”

Star Wars R2-D2 Perpetual Calendar With Sound from Hallmark ($44.99) – “Stay on schedule throughout epically busy weeks with this Star Wars perpetual calendar featuring a sculpted resin R2-D2 design. The beloved droid's iconic shape is detailed in metallic silver and blue with removable blocks to display the month and day. The charming droid is fully prepared to cross a galaxy (i.e., your desk) to keep you prepped for every mission. Greet every day with one of five fun R2-D2 noises when you press in the day block on the right side.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano Funko POP! Hallmark Ornament from Hallmark ($10.99) – “Forge your own path to happy holidays with this Christmas tree ornament of Ahsoka Tano, the wandering Jedi who strives to right injustices that she discovers, wielding two Lightsabers. The decoration features signature styling that resembles a scaled-down version of one of your favorite Funko POP! designs.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Hallmark Ornaments, Set of 2 from Hallmark ($24.99) – “Bring home the galactic excitement of Star Wars: The Mandalorian with this set of two Christmas tree ornaments. The coordinating decorations, featuring Grogu using the Force to share one of his favorite things (a control knob from the Razor Crest) with Din Djarin, come packaged in a delightful, themed storage box that opens and captures the spirit of the popular Disney+ original series.”

Star Wars The Merriest House in the Galaxy Musical Tabletop Decoration With Light from Hallmark ($134.99) – “Go all out—Star Wars style—with this tabletop decoration! At the push of a button, fans can experience the excitement of the season with this Christmas house that features a trio of caroling lawn decorations—Darth Vader and two Stormtroopers—along with a giant Death Star on its roof. Colorful LED lights provide a constant glow until you press the button on the base. Then you'll see one of two synchronized light and sound performances featuring the iconic strains of ‘Star Wars: Main Title’ and ‘The Imperial March.’ Power adapter included.”

Star Wars Classic Dark Side Candle from Hotel Collection (currently on sale for $21.98) – “Embark on a captivating olfactory voyage with our 14 oz Dark Side candle. Let the intrigue of Sinister Sage entwine harmoniously with the alluring depths of Patchouli and the exotic allure of Saffron. This scent encapsulates the essence of an unseen cosmic force, beckoning you to delve into the realms of mystery and power.”

Star Wars Holiday Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw Blanket by The Big One from Kohl’s (currently on sale for $11.99) – “Bring a magical look to your existing movie night in with this Star Wars plush throw blanket from The Big One.”

St. Nicholas Square Star Wars 2-Pack Darth Vader Kitchen Towel Set from Kohl’s (currently on sale for $7.03) – “May the force (and the holidays) be with you! Add some Star Wars flair to your kitchen this winter with this 2-Pack Star Wars themed kitchen towel set.”

St. Nicholas Square Star Wars Yoda, Chewbacca & R2-D2 Holiday Throw Pillow from Kohl’s (currently on sale for $19.19) – “Give your home a fun seasonal look with this St. Nicholas Square Star Wars Yoda, Chewbacca & R2-D2 Holiday Throw Pillow.”

Star Wars Holiday Pillow from Pottery Barn Teen (currently on sale for $29) – “May the Force be with you this holiday season! Celebrate with a festive new pillow featuring an AT-AT being adorned with lights. Made with cotton appliqués on a bright red corduroy background, you’ll be that much closer to feeling like you're visiting a galaxy far, far away…”

Star Wars LED Lightsaber Wall Decor from Pottery Barn Kids ($199) – “Their Star Wars adventure awaits with this wall decor replica of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker’s iconic lightsabers clashing together. Your young Jedi will love watching the red and green LED lights illuminate their space.”

Mandalore Scarlet Red Rug from Ruggable ($259) – “Immerse yourself in the Mandalorian universe. This machine-washable rug is packed with iconic symbols and rich imagery from the hit Star Wars series. Three center medallions, surrounded by streaks of Darksabers, feature Mandalorian helmets and other cultural symbols, while Grogu and the Mandalorian armor make up the border. A beautiful tapestry in warm shades of scarlet red, burnt orange, and dark grey with muted green and blue accents.”

For much more Star Wars coverage throughout the holiday season, be sure to check right back here at LaughingPlace.com.