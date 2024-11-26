Join the Dark Side With This Darth Sidious Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Now Available at Disney Store

This is compatible with the Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath, and Lightsaber Hilt Stand.

Star Wars fans will want to check out this new Darth Sidious Legacy Lightsaber Hilt now available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed replica of Darth Sidious's weapon, obtained directly from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Walt Disney World Disneyland

Featuring a distinctive two-tone design, it produces sound effects and emits a red glow when combined with one of the separately sold Lightsaber Blades.

The hilt comes in a lined display case, which is embellished with the Sith Eternal crest on the front.

It is available now for $169.99.

Details:

This product features a hilt and a protective case.

The case is designed with a hinged lid and a padded interior.

A push switch on the hilt activates Lightsaber sounds and lights up a red attachable blade, which is available for purchase separately.

The handle contains a battery compartment.

It is compatible with the Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath, and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, all sold separately.

Darth Sidious Legacy Lightsaber Hilt

Planning a Trip?:

