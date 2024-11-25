Dooney & Bourke are revisiting one of the most iconic locations in the Disney Parks: The Huanted Mansion! The beloved fashion brand is inviting foolish mortals to join them in embracing styles that are to die for while showing off their love for all things Disney.

What’s Happening:

It’s not ghoulish to have good fashion sense even when your preferred look has everything to do with The Haunted Mansion! Dooney & Bourke have just introduced their latest Disney collaboration featuring two styles inspired by the spooky attractions.

Fans can outfit themselves with sleek satchel bag or bring a about a bit of playfulness with a Minnie Ear Headband. Whichever they choose, both looks boast a simple black background embellished with the signature design of the Huanted Mansion wallpaper.

The simplicity of the pattern makes the bag ideal for year round wear, while the ear headband is perfect for any visit to the Disney Parks, even if it’s not the spooky season!

Dooney & Bourke’s Haunted Mansion collection is available now at Disney Store

The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Dooney & Bourke Satchel – $298.00

Allover pattern inspired by the wallpaper design in The Haunted Mansion attraction

Tab closure with magnetic snap fastener

Two exterior zip pockets with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Trim: 100% leather

9 3/4 H x 13'' W x 6 1/4'' D

Handle drop length: 5''

Adjustable shoulder strap drop: 24''

The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Dooney & Bourke Ear Headband for Adults – $198.00

Allover pattern inspired by the wallpaper design in The Haunted Mansion attraction

Genuine leather bow

''Dooney & Bourke 1975'' embossed metal label at bow center

Comes with Disney Parks x Dooney & Bourke dust bag with drawstring closure

One size fits most adults

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Approx. 8'' H x 10'' W x 2'' D

