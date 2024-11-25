The big week is here and Disney Store is rolling out even more savings as Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday approach. Guests lookihng for magical gifts for friends and family will love the special savings up to Up to 40% Off Already Reduced Gifts including hundreds of toys, collectibles, seasonal apparel, and more. Let’s get to shopping!
What’s Happening:
- Black Friday sales are already here and as the official day gets closer, the deals at Disney Store keep getting better!
- Take some of the stress out of holiday madness and get a jump start on your hoidcay shopping! Best of all, you can save up to 40% on a wide ragne gifts including toys, clothing, and collectibles for every Disney fan on your shopping list. Special savings include:
- Now through Tuesday, guests can take Up to 40% Off Already Reduced Gifts when they use the code MICKEY at checkout. However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you. Just have fun!
Free Surprise Gift:
Get an extra holiday treat at Disney Store when spend $125+! Use the code SURPRISE at checkout and Disney will send a surprise gift with your order.
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
$12 and Up OrnamentsMickey Mouse Holiday Photo Frame Sketchbook Ornament Cinderella Sketchbook Ornament Robin Hood and Maid Marian Sketchbook Ornament
$10.50 and Up DollsMerida Classic Doll – Brave – 11 1/2" Mulan Classic Doll – 11 1/2" Alice Classic Doll – Alice in Wonderland – 10"
$10 Off Wow-Worthy ToysBD-1 Interactive Remote Control Droid – Star Wars Disney Princess Holiday Soft Doll Set – Small 9"-10" Disney Animators' Collection Deluxe Sleeping Beauty Castle Play Set
20% Off Adult TeesStar Wars Ensemble T-Shirt for Adults Space Mountain Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults Tigger Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults
30% Off Kids' SleepwearGrogu PJ PALS for Kids – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Spider-Man Slippers for Kids Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Pajamas for Girls
Barely Necessities Picks
If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on Disney Store. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Wreath Mickey Mouse and Pluto Holiday Slipper Sock Set for Kids Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Pullover Hoodie for Adults Mickey Mouse Holiday Stainless Steel Starbucks® Water Bottle – Walt Disney World Belle 2024 Holiday Special Edition Doll – Beauty and the Beast
