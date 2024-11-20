Olaf LionChief Train Set by Lionel Now Available at Disney Store

The Olaf LionChief Train Set by Lionel is now available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

  • Set off on a frozen adventure with this Lionel train set available at Disney Store.
  • Adorned in bright blue hues, the set features charming illustrations of Olaf and Sven from Disney's Frozen, capturing their playful adventures in the snow.
  • The collection includes a LionChief steam locomotive and tender, a boxcar, a bobbing car showcasing Olaf and Sven enjoying the ride, a caboose, and all the necessary track and power components to get your train up and running.
  • This is available to purchase now for $479.99.

Locomotive Features:

  • The electric locomotive can be operated using the included LionChief remote, the LionChief Universal Remote (available for separate purchase), or the Bluetooth LionChief app.
  • Lionel Voice Control (LVC) allows you to operate your locomotive by issuing voice commands through your phone using the LionChief app.
  • Voice Streaming & Recording (VSR) allows users to create and broadcast personalized announcements through the LionChief app, either by recording or live streaming.
  • The RailSounds RC sound system features steam chuffing, ambient sounds, a whistle, a bell, and user-activated announcements.
  • Operating headlight
  • Powerful maintenance free motor
  • On/Off switch for smoke and sound
  • Operating couplers

Olaf LionChief Train Set by Lionel

