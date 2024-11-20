Olaf LionChief Train Set by Lionel Now Available at Disney Store

The Olaf LionChief Train Set by Lionel is now available at Disney Store.
What’s Happening:
- Set off on a frozen adventure with this Lionel train set available at Disney Store.
- Adorned in bright blue hues, the set features charming illustrations of Olaf and Sven from Disney's Frozen, capturing their playful adventures in the snow.
- The collection includes a LionChief steam locomotive and tender, a boxcar, a bobbing car showcasing Olaf and Sven enjoying the ride, a caboose, and all the necessary track and power components to get your train up and running.
- This is available to purchase now for $479.99.
Locomotive Features:
- The electric locomotive can be operated using the included LionChief remote, the LionChief Universal Remote (available for separate purchase), or the Bluetooth LionChief app.
- Lionel Voice Control (LVC) allows you to operate your locomotive by issuing voice commands through your phone using the LionChief app.
- Voice Streaming & Recording (VSR) allows users to create and broadcast personalized announcements through the LionChief app, either by recording or live streaming.
- The RailSounds RC sound system features steam chuffing, ambient sounds, a whistle, a bell, and user-activated announcements.
- Operating headlight
- Powerful maintenance free motor
- On/Off switch for smoke and sound
- Operating couplers
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Olaf LionChief Train Set by Lionel
More Disney Store News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com