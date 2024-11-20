Olaf LionChief Train Set by Lionel Now Available at Disney Store

The electric locomotive can be controlled by the included LionChief remote, LionChief Universal Remote (sold separately) or Bluetooth LionChief app,

The Olaf LionChief Train Set by Lionel is now available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

Set off on a frozen adventure with this Lionel train set available at Disney Store.

Adorned in bright blue hues, the set features charming illustrations of Olaf and Sven from Disney's Frozen , capturing their playful adventures in the snow.

, capturing their playful adventures in the snow. The collection includes a LionChief steam locomotive and tender, a boxcar, a bobbing car showcasing Olaf and Sven enjoying the ride, a caboose, and all the necessary track and power components to get your train up and running.

This is available to purchase now for $479.99.

Locomotive Features:

The electric locomotive can be operated using the included LionChief remote, the LionChief Universal Remote (available for separate purchase), or the Bluetooth LionChief app.

Lionel Voice Control (LVC) allows you to operate your locomotive by issuing voice commands through your phone using the LionChief app.

Voice Streaming & Recording (VSR) allows users to create and broadcast personalized announcements through the LionChief app, either by recording or live streaming.

The RailSounds RC sound system features steam chuffing, ambient sounds, a whistle, a bell, and user-activated announcements.

Operating headlight

Powerful maintenance free motor

On/Off switch for smoke and sound

Operating couplers

Olaf LionChief Train Set by Lionel

