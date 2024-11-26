“Star Wars: Hunters” is Headed to PC Early Next Year

The game, which released early last summer, is currently only available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.
Exciting news for gamers! The popular Star Wars: Hunters video and mobile game is headed to PC.

What’s Happening:

  • Over on X, Star Wars officially announced that Star Wars: Hunters is headed to PC.
  • The game originally launched back in June for Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.
  • The squad-based arena shooting game is set between Episode 6 and 7 of the Star Wars films with different characters inspired by the series.
  • As it arrives on PC, developer Zynga has updated the visuals for the port allowing PC gamers to have a graphically enhanced experience.
  • Interested players can sign up for the Steam playtest between December 13th-16th with early Steam access beginning on January 27th, 2025.
  • You can check out a trailer for the new PC version of Star Wars: Hunters below.

  • Star Wars: Hunters is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. Steam is a digital marketplace available on Mac and PC developed by Valve.
  • For more information on Star Wars: Hunters, you can visit their official site here.

