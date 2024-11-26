“Star Wars: Hunters” is Headed to PC Early Next Year

Exciting news for gamers! The popular Star Wars: Hunters video and mobile game is headed to PC.
What’s Happening:
- Over on X, Star Wars officially announced that Star Wars: Hunters is headed to PC.
- The game originally launched back in June for Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.
- The squad-based arena shooting game is set between Episode 6 and 7 of the Star Wars films with different characters inspired by the series.
- As it arrives on PC, developer Zynga has updated the visuals for the port allowing PC gamers to have a graphically enhanced experience.
- Interested players can sign up for the Steam playtest between December 13th-16th with early Steam access beginning on January 27th, 2025.
- You can check out a trailer for the new PC version of Star Wars: Hunters below.
- Star Wars: Hunters is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. Steam is a digital marketplace available on Mac and PC developed by Valve.
- For more information on Star Wars: Hunters, you can visit their official site here.
Read More Video Games: