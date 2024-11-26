Fortnite Teases Baymax for their Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass

Are you satisfied with your care?

Over on X, Fortnite gave fans a sneak peek at next chapter’s Battle Pass, which features a fan-favorite Big Hero 6 character.

Fortnite has unveiled that Baymax from Big Hero 6 will be available in Fornite’s Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass.

The personal healthcare companion-turned superhero can be seen in his armor in the upper right hand of the teaser for the new season titled Hunters.

As of now, no information on whether Baymax will feature other styles, but, personally, I’d love to see a skin variant of Baymax outside his super suit.

In addition to Baymax, fans will also notice Godzilla breaking through the clouds as well as Hope who was heavily featured in Fortnite: Absolute Doom.

We know Baymax will be a part of the Battle Pass, but it’s possible the adorable robot will be featured in a unique questline rather than the standard Battle Pass track similar to how they incorporate Doctor Doom into Fortnite: Absolute Doom.

As we get closer to December 1st, it is likely Fortnite will release more information on the upcoming additions to next season.

Chapter 6 will also bring a complete rework of the Fortnite Island, which could potentially bring in Big Hero 6 -themed points of interest and items.

For now, make sure you enjoy the last days of Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

