Fortnite Teases Baymax for their Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass

Over on X, Fortnite gave fans a sneak peek at next chapter’s Battle Pass, which features a fan-favorite Big Hero 6 character.
Badaladaladala:
- Fortnite has unveiled that Baymax from Big Hero 6 will be available in Fornite’s Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass.
- The personal healthcare companion-turned superhero can be seen in his armor in the upper right hand of the teaser for the new season titled Hunters.
- As of now, no information on whether Baymax will feature other styles, but, personally, I’d love to see a skin variant of Baymax outside his super suit.
- In addition to Baymax, fans will also notice Godzilla breaking through the clouds as well as Hope who was heavily featured in Fortnite: Absolute Doom.
- We know Baymax will be a part of the Battle Pass, but it’s possible the adorable robot will be featured in a unique questline rather than the standard Battle Pass track similar to how they incorporate Doctor Doom into Fortnite: Absolute Doom.
- As we get closer to December 1st, it is likely Fortnite will release more information on the upcoming additions to next season.
- Chapter 6 will also bring a complete rework of the Fortnite Island, which could potentially bring in Big Hero 6-themed points of interest and items.
- For now, make sure you enjoy the last days of Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice and Juice WRLD.
- Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
Read More Video Games: