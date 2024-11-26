Survios Reveals New “Alien: Rogue Incursion” Story Trailer

There will be availability on Meta platforms in early 2025.

What’s Happening:

, a highly anticipated action-horror virtual reality game set in the Alien franchise. Alien: Rogue Incursion is set to be released on PlayStation VR2 and PCVR through Steam on December 19, 2024, with availability on Meta platforms in early 2025.

About Alien: Rogue Incursion:

The narrative centers around ex-Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks and her intelligent AI partner, Davis 01, as they embark on a perilous mission within a research facility overrun by alien threats on the planet Purdan.

Planning a Trip?:

More Latest News: