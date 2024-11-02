Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix — Kicks, Cosmetics, and Hip Hop Legends

Fortnite will send off this throwback season with a tribute to the late rapper, Juice WRLD.

With Doctor Doom defeated, Marvel’s team of superheroes has left the Battle Royale game to fight crime elsewhere. Launching today, Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix has officially kicked off, ushering in new points of interest and collaborations with some of Hip Hop's biggest names.

What’s Happening:

Fortnite has officially unleashed their new season, Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix.

Bringing back the Chapter 2 island with a twist, weekly location updates and loot drops will return to the nostalgia of the 2021 chapter with the help of music icons Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and a tribute to Juice WRLD.

To kick off the season, Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice performed a surprise concert yesterday in Times Square.

Players will be able to catch a stream of the concert in Risky Reels soon!

Additionally, the music icons step in as this season’s boss battles.

Kicking off week 1, players can visit The Doggpound, Snoop’s new Fortnite headquarters.

Defeating Snoop Dogg will provide you with Snoop’s Drum Gun Mythic, and the hip hop legend will join you as an ally.

Snoop Dogg also headlines Fortnite Festival Season 6, with the Music Pass giving players the ability to unlock his LBC ‘93 Dogg Outfit. You’ll also be able to purchase the Snoop Dogg Outfit in the Shop.

Mewodas, a new remix character combining Meowscles and Midas, will take over The Yacht. Players can takedown the boss to get his Peow Peow Rifle.

Dynamo TNTina, another remix boss, is causing chaos at The Rig. Take her down to acquire her Ka-Boom Bow.

Week 2, which starts November 7th, will see the arrival of Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant at The Grotto.

Spaghetti Grotto is the hottest place in town, and if you can take down Eminem, he’ll join your squad and give his Mythic RG Minigun.

Eminem’s new Rap Boy Reloaded outfit will launch in the shop simultaneously.

Commencing on November 14th, Week 3 will see Ice Spice redecorate Shark Island into Ice Isle.

The Y2K-inspired abandoned shopping mall welcomes in the rapper as a new boss battle. Defeat Ice Spice and she’ll join you and drop the Ice Spice’s Grappler and Ice Spice’s Rifle Mythics.

Dropping into the shop at the same time, players can grab the Ice Spice Outfit and Rap Princess Ice Spice Outfit. Both cosmetics feature Benny The Jeweler’s princess necklace.

Week 4, beginning November 21st, will kick off the grand finale of the season.

In a live event on November 30th at 2PM ET called Remix: The Finale, Fortnite will honor the late rapper, Juice WRLD, who was an avid fan of the game.

Players who login between 1AM Et on November 30th and 1AM ET on December 1st will receive the Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit. Players who miss the event will be able to purchase the skin at a later date.

New and returning vehicles will appear throughout the month-long season. Motorboats are officially back with Choppas returning later in the season. New for Chapter 2 Remix, players will find 1966 Cadillac Devilles throughout the map. The classic car has hydraulics, which will bounce to music and allow players to jump in the air.

Throughout the season, more than 15 weapons are returning to the Island, including: Dual Pistols Tactical Shotgun Pump Shotgun Rapid Fire SMG Suppressed SMG Suppressed Assault Rifle Heavy Sniper Rifle Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle Hunting Rifle Rocket Launcher Grenade Launcher Remote Explosives Grenades Clingers Stink Bomb Mythic Goldfish Bandage Bazooka Boogie Bomb Now plays Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot”!



Additionally, a new Remix Pass, this season’s Battle Pass, arrives with 70 new in-game rewards. Five new skins are unlockable with the Remix Pass, all combinations of classic fortnite skins. These include: Chaos Director 1-Ball Undercover Skye Meowdas Dynamo TNTina



A new cosmetic set, called Kicks, also arrives with Chapter 2 Remix. The new shoe accessory will allow players to dress up their skins in both branded sneakers, like a pair of Jordans, and original designs, like shark slippers.

Battle Royale isn’t the only mode that received an update today.

Fortnite Reload Desert Drop arrives with the all-new Oasis Map and Solo Rank and Unranked Modes.

The new map, which features new takes on familiar points of interest, shakes up Reload with brand new content.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is out now!

Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

Read More Fortnite: