Catch a New Deadpool Variant — Fishpool Flies into Fortnite’s In-Game Store

The game’s Marvel themed season, Absolute Doom, officially ends on Saturday.
What’s Happening:
- Fortnite has released a new set of cosmetics in collaboration with Marvel to bring players Fishpool.
- The Deadpool variant combines the Merc with the Mouth with Fishstick, one of the game’s popular original characters.
- The new skin also arrives with the Kelp-Corn Bucket back bling.
- Now until November 5th at 5PM PT, players can pick up the character and back bling for 1,500 V-Bucks (Around $13.50).
- Don’t miss your opportunity to grab this hilarious collaboration while it's available.
- In addition to Fishpool, fans of the iconic anti-hero can look forward to Deadpool & Wolverine’s November 12th Disney+ debut.
- Currently, Marvel Studios is giving a double meaning to the word “streaming.” In anticipation of the film's streaming debut, several stadium bathrooms have been decked out with decorations of the superhero pair.
- Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
