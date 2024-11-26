Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi & 212th Clone Trooper 2-Pack for Gift the Galaxy Week 3

We’re up to Week 3 of Hasbro’s Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy announcements for the 2024 holiday season, and this time the popular toy company has revealed a new action figure 2-pack coming to The Black Series from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.
What’s happening:
- For “Gift the Galaxy” 2024 week 3, Hasbro has revealed the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI & CLONE TROOPER (212TH) 2-pack.
- These six-inch-scale action figures depict the characters of General Obi-Wan Kenobi and a 212th Attack Battalion clone trooper as they appeared in 2008’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, but brought into the more realistic-looking design of Hasbro’s The Black Series.
- The 2-pack is available for pre-order right now via Hasbro Pulse.
What they’re saying:
- Hasbro: “During the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi became a general in the Army of the Republic, leading the famed 212th clone military battalion with Commander Cody. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure set is detailed to look like Obi-Wan Kenobi and a 212th legion clone trooper. Comes with his signature Lightsaber and a blaster accessory. Display STAR WARS fandom and nostalgia on your shelf with packaging featuring sleek character art.”
- “With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES action figures to build your own galaxy on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability).”
This Star Wars: The Black Series 2-pack is available for pre-order right now via the official Hasbro Pulse website.
