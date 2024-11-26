Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi & 212th Clone Trooper 2-Pack for Gift the Galaxy Week 3

General Kenobi and the 212th Attack Battalion of clone troopers fought together during the Clone Wars.

We’re up to Week 3 of Hasbro’s Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy announcements for the 2024 holiday season, and this time the popular toy company has revealed a new action figure 2-pack coming to The Black Series from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

What’s happening:

For “Gift the Galaxy” 2024 week 3, Hasbro has revealed the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI & CLONE TROOPER (212TH) 2-pack.

2-pack. These six-inch-scale action figures depict the characters of General Obi-Wan Kenobi and a 212th Attack Battalion clone trooper as they appeared in 2008’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, but brought into the more realistic-looking design of Hasbro’s The Black Series.

animated series, but brought into the more realistic-looking design of Hasbro’s The Black Series. The 2-pack is available for pre-order right now via Hasbro Pulse

What they’re saying:

“During the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi became a general in the Army of the Republic, leading the famed 212th clone military battalion with Commander Cody. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure set is detailed to look like Obi-Wan Kenobi and a 212th legion clone trooper. Comes with his signature Lightsaber and a blaster accessory. Display STAR WARS fandom and nostalgia on your shelf with packaging featuring sleek character art.” “With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES action figures to build your own galaxy on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability).”

This Star Wars: The Black Series 2-pack is available for pre-order right now via the official Hasbro Pulse website.

