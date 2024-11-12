Two Star Wars Video Game 2-Packs Revealed for The Black Series in Week 1 of Hasbro’s Gift the Galaxy 2024 Campaign

Yesterday the popular toy company Hasbro announced that it will be making weekly announcements of new Star Wars action figures in The Black Series and The Vintage Collection via the return of Lucasfilm’s “Gift the Galaxy” holiday merchandise campaign. And today we got our first set of fresh figures unveiled by Hasbro Pulse: The Black Series Clone Commando & B1 Battle Droid 2-Pack and The Black Series Dagan Gera & BX Droid (Hybrid) 2-Pack from two beloved Star Wars video games.



Star Wars The Black Series Clone Commando & B1 Battle Droid ($44.99) – “STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure 2-pack is detailed to look like a clone commando and B1 battle droid from the STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II video game. Features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses and comes with 4 accessories. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character art.” (Amazon exclusive)

Star Wars The Black Series Dagan Gera & BX Droid (Hybrid) ($44.99) – “This STAR WARS action figure 2-pack is detailed to look like Dagan Gera & a BX droid from the STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR video game. Features a poseable head, arm, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses and comes with 3 accessories. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character art.” (Amazon exclusive)

Both of these Star Wars: The Black Series video game 2-packs will become available for pre-order exclusively from Amazon (see links above) tomorrow, Wednesday November 13th, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.