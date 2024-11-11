Hasbro Announces Weekly Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy Toy Reveals for The Black Series and The Vintage Collection

Lucasfilm's merchandise campaign runs throughout this year's holiday season.
by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Star Wars action figure collectors are going to have a lot to be excited about over the next six weeks, as today Hasbro Pulse announced it will be making weekly reveals for Star Wars: The Black Series and The Vintage Collection in conjunction with Lucasfilm’s Gift the Galaxy merchandise campaign this holiday season.

What’s happening:

  • Hasbro Pulse will be making weekly reveals for its Star Wars: The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lines of action figures over the next six weeks.
  • These reveals will take place on Tuesdays from tomorrow, November 12th through December 17th, building up to Christmas week in conjunction with Lucasfilm’s merchandise campaign Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy.
  • Notably, Lucasfilm’s new live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will make its debut during that period (on Tuesday, December 3rd), though six The Black Series figures (see image above) and one The Vintage Collection figure from that show have already been revealed.

What they’re saying:

  • Hasbro Pulse: “Get ready to Gift the Galaxy! Starting Nov 12, tune in each week thru Dec 17 to Hasbro Pulse for new Hasbro STAR WARS reveals! We’ll be dropping exciting additions to Star Wars: The Black Series and The Vintage Collection, along with details on where/when you can pre-order!”

For weekly updates on Hasbro’s Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy reveals, check back right here at LaughingPlace.com.

Related Posts:

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino