Hasbro Announces Weekly Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy Toy Reveals for The Black Series and The Vintage Collection

Star Wars action figure collectors are going to have a lot to be excited about over the next six weeks, as today Hasbro Pulse announced it will be making weekly reveals for Star Wars: The Black Series and The Vintage Collection in conjunction with Lucasfilm’s Gift the Galaxy merchandise campaign this holiday season.

Notably, Lucasfilm’s new live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will make its debut during that period (on Tuesday, December 3rd), though six The Black Series figures (see image above) and one The Vintage Collection figure from that show have already been revealed

For weekly updates on Hasbro’s Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy reveals, check back right here at LaughingPlace.com.

