Toy Unboxing / Review: LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Mech Building Set #75370 with Speed-Build

After checking out the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Mech and Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech earlier this year, I was thrilled to receive the Stormtrooper Mech building set from our friends at Disney Consumer Products.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox, build in fast-motion, and review the LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Mech set, which includes a Stormtrooper minifigure and blaster.

Watch LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Mech set #75370 unboxing / build / review:

Other features of the LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Mech include a buildable large-scale blaster with fireable stud shooter, opening cockpit with printed Imperial insignia 2×2 tile on the mech’s chest, points of articulation on the ankles, hips, shoulders, and six fingers, and a clip to hold the minifigure-scale blaster rifle. I was pleasantly surprised to find that underneath the stormtrooper’s helmet, the character is depicted as female. This Stormtrooper Mech goes great with the other two LEGO Star Wars mechs I have received from Disney Consumer Products and reviewed right here at Laughing Place, and while you still likely won’t see designs like this showing up in the official Star Wars canon anytime soon, I could see them fitting right in on the more playful LEGO Star Wars animated specials or miniseries like Rebuild the Galaxy on Disney+. Otherwise, this is a fairly small, relatively easy to build, and not terribly expensive set at 138 pieces and $15.74, so it would likely make a great stocking stuffer for Star Wars fans ages six and up this holiday season.

LEGO Star Wars building set #75370 Stormtrooper Mech is available now wherever toys are sold.

