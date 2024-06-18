Toy Unboxing / Review: LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech Building Set (#75390) with Speed-Build

Back in April I did an unboxing and review video for the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Mech building set, and last week we at Laughing Place received its companion set from our friends at Disney Consumer Products: the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox, speed-build, and review the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech building set.

Watch LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech #75390 unboxing / build / review:

The Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech set includes 195 LEGO pieces and one X-Wing Pilot Luke Skywalker minifigure. The mech itself is designed to resemble Luke’s X-Wing starfighter in color scheme, and it also features smaller representation of the ship’s S-foils. An opening cockpit door allows Luke to man the controls while the mech grasps large-size versions of a lightsaber and blaster. I also really like the printed 2×2 circular tile with Rebel Alliance insignia emblazoned on it.

From the rear side of the mech, you can get a better look at the S-foil wings with its miniature laser cannons and a representation of the X-Wing’s engines. The mech’s limbs are ball-jointed at the ankles, hips, shoulders, and “fingers.”

The larger-scale blaster can fire 1×1 transparent-red tiles by pressing down on the activator. This is a fun play feature included with many Star Wars LEGO building sets in recent years. The Luke minifigure can also wield his own smaller-scale lightsaber and blaster, and these two weapons can be clipped into the mech for safe-keeping while Luke is in the pilot seat.

Overall I’d say the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech building set would be a great gift for kids who are the recommended age of six and up, and it pairs absolutely perfectly with the Darth Vader Mech set that I reviewed previously. Neither of these sets are terribly difficult to build, nor are they very expensive as LEGO-branded products go. While you likely aren’t going to see either mech show up in canon Star Wars content like the live-action movies or TV series, I could envision them appearing in the animated LEGO Star Wars specials on Disney+, and they might just be the ideal way to start off a Star Wars fan– young or older– on collecting LEGO.

LEGO Star Wars set #75390 Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech is available now wherever toys are sold.