New LEGO Christmas Tree And Entertainment Anchors Holiday Fun Coming to LEGOLAND Florida This Year

New and returning favorites celebrate the season on the shores of Lake Eloise

An all-new LEGO Christmas Tree anchors the fun that awaits guests at LEGOLAND Florida this year as Holidays at LEGOLAND presented by Hallmark Channel returns on select dates starting next month.

What’s Happening:

Though we’re getting close to Halloween and winding down the fun of Brick-Or-Treat, LEGOLAND Florida is getting ready for the jolliest event of their year – Holidays at LEGOLAND presented by Hallmark Channel!

The favorite seasonal event returns to LEGOLAND Florida Resort on select dates November 29th through December 31st this year, complete with a new LEGO Christmas tree, seasonal shows, festive LEGO characters and a delightful array of themed festive food and beverage offerings.

The special seasonal fun of Holidays at LEGOLAND presented by Hallmark Channel is all included with your LEGOLAND Florida park admission.

This year, guests will be greeted by an all-new LEGO Christmas tree towering 32 feet high and made from nearly 365,000 LEGO and DUPLO brick as they enter the park.

This tree took Master Model Builders more than 2,800 hours to build, and topping the 10,000-pound tree will be a LEGO star built out of 5,200 LEGO and DUPLO bricks and weighing 176 pounds.

The park will also host new and returning shows and activities during event days. New this year in Fun Town, get ready to put your holiday skills to the test during the Elf Training Academy featuring a new festive friend, LEGO Holiday Elf Frode. LEGO Reindeer Girl is also getting into the spirit of the season with the new Holly Hype Dance Party.

Over in LEGO Kingdoms, get swept away into a winter FUN-derland during the high energy, frost-filled Festival of Flurries with LEGO Snowman, where the audience can sing and dance to favorite tinsel tunes capping off with a snowy surprise.

Inside Fun Town Theater, LEGO Gingerbread Man tries to solve a delicious dilemma during The Very Merry Mix-up.

Festive LEGO characters are also on scene for the event, including a new friend, LEGO Holiday Elf Ivy and LEGO Santa inside Heartlake Hall, featuring a wheelchair accessible sleigh for the perfect family photo. Other yuletide friends include LEGO Nutcracker in DUPLO Valley, LEGO Gingerbread Man in Fun Town and LEGO Snowman in Kingdoms.

Guests can write and send LEGO Santa letters inside the North Pole Postal Service, where guests can watch their letter magically mailed to the North Pole. Elsewhere in the park, guests can put their brick building skills to the test in a variety of activities, including Santa’s Toy Build in Fun Town and a competition sleigh build in LEGO Kingdoms.

As we approach 2025, guests can end the year with a bang during the Kids’ New Year’s Eve celebration, happening nightly December 26 – 31. Ring in 2025 with a DJ dance party and a 3D LEGO brick-bursting fireworks show nightly. Plus, only on December 31st, help countdown to the new year with the signature “brick drop” near Lake Eloise and special finale at a kid-friendly time!