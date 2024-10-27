New Star Wars Toys from “The Acolyte,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Clone Wars” Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Premium 1027 Event

Today during Hasbro Pulse’s annual 1027 Pulse Premium Event, the popular toy company revealed three new Star Wars action figures coming to The Black Series and The Vintage Collection.

The first reveal was the character of Yord Fandar from this year’s Disney+ live-action series Star Wars: The Acolyte coming to the 3 ¾-inch scale The Vintage Collection.

Second was “Jedi Legend” Obi-Wan Kenobi from the final episode of the 2022 Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, also headed to The Vintage Collection.

The third and final reveal was Darth Maul’s brother Savage Opress from the 2008 Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, coming to the 6-inch scale The Black Series.

All three of these new action figures are due out in the summer of 2025, but can be pre-ordered starting tomorrow, October 28th, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time for Hasbro Pulse Premium members and at 2:00 PM for all fans, by visiting the official Hasbro Pulse website.

For future news and reveals from Hasbro and Star Wars, be sure to check right back here at LaughingPlace.com.

