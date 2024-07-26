SDCC 2024: Hasbro Reveals New Toys for “The Acolyte,” “Andor,” “The Mandalorian,” and More During Star Wars Panel

This afternoon during the Hasbro Star Wars panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the popular toy company revealed a number of new toys coming from The Acolyte, Andor, The Mandalorian, and more.

First the Hasbro Star Wars team made their trademark energetic, lightsaber-wielding entrance into the room.

Then the panel began with the team recapping the SDCC 2024 and Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 Star Wars exclusives.

Next we got more recaps of previously announced toys from The Mandalorian and The Stranger’s helmet from The Acolyte in The Black Series.

The team also took a moment to thank the fans for backing the successful HasLab Mos Eisley Cantina campaign.

Next we saw some different angles of the newly revealed Vernestra Rwoh action figure coming to the six-inch scale Black Series, which was announced yesterday during the “Star Wars: Stories from A Galaxy Far, Far Away” panel.

The first all-new announcement of today’s panel was Bazil from The Acolyte, coming to The Black Series.

Cassian Andor in his never-before-seen outfit from the upcoming second season of Andor will also be arriving in The Black Series.

Speaking of Andor, the Imperial Security Bureau agent Dedra Meero will finally be getting her own Black Series figure.

Moving on to Ahsoka, the 3 ¾-inch scale Vintage Collection will be getting a figure of Grand Admiral Thrawn as he appears in that live-action series.

As you may notice in the image above, Ahsoka Tano “The White” (Peridea) will be joining The Vintage Collection as well, with the same style of Ahsoka also coming to The Black Series.

The Imperial Armored Commando from The Mandalorian will be joining The Black Series.

A Deluxe figure pack of IG-12 with Grogu and two Anzellans is coming to The Black Series.

Cobb Vanth in Boba Fett’s armor from The Mandalorian is coming to The Vintage Collection.

We also got our first look at the Blurrg & The Mandalorian creature and action figure pack coming to The Vintage Collection.

One of the most exciting reveals of the panel was The Armorer’s Forge playset from The Mandalorian, which includes Grogu in his chainmail armor and the Armorer herself.

A Jetpack Trooper from the video game Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor is also coming to The Vintage Collection.

Pipeline reveals for The Black Series included Kelnacca from The Acolyte, Moff Gideon in his Beskar armor and an Imperial Praetorian Guard from The Mandalorian, and Anakin Skywalker in his Clone Wars armor from Ahsoka. I was also very excited to see Prince Xizor from Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire. And villain Baylan Skoll from Ahsoka will be getting a Force FX Elite lightsaber release.

For The Vintage Collection, the pipeline reveals included Master Indara and Yord Fandar from The Acolyte, Dedra Meero from Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi as he appeared near the end of his titular Disney+ live-action series, and two new troopers from Ahsoka. Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati from Ahsoka were also announced to be joining The Vintage Collection.

That was all the big announcements from the Hasbro Star Wars panel at SDCC 2024! I don’t know about you, but I personally can’t wait to get my hands on these toys, some of which will become available for pre-order tomorrow, July 27th, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the official Hasbro Pulse website.

Stay tuned right here to Laughing Place for more covering from San Diego Comic-Con 2024.